BROWNWOOD — Chalk up a playoff berth for the China Spring Cougars.
China Spring did what it had to do, outgunning Brownwood, 47-34, on Friday night to nab the final playoff spot from District 5-4A Div. I.
The Cougars (5-5, 1-3) picked up their only district win in the process, but it was a big one, as instead of them sitting at home for the playoffs, that dubious distinction now falls to Gatesville, which lost to La Vega in its season finale.
China Spring trailed 34-32 entering the fourth quarter, but came up with the plays it needed down the stretch. The Cougars went ahead on Erik Hart’s 1-yard TD plunge with 6:18 to play, then added an insurance score on quarterback Brayden Faulkner’s 13-yard keeper with less than a minute to go.
Hart provided the pulse for the China Spring offense yet again, recording five touchdown runs in all.
Despite the defeat, Brownwood (4-5, 1-3) is also playoff-bound, though it’ll be the No. 4 seed while China Spring will be the No. 3 seed from the district, thanks to Friday’s win. China Spring will face Fort Worth Benbrook in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Waxahachie.