MART – Elijah Green couldn’t help but smile when he thought about the bragging rights he could have in his family if Mart takes care of business Wednesday night.
Green’s uncle, Quan Cosby, was part of the 1999 Mart state championship football team. Cosby also played on the 2000 team that made it back to the state title game but lost a hard-fought, four-point contest to Celina.
Mart, despite its storied history of now 11 state championship game appearances, has never won state in back-to-back years. The Panthers have the chance to do so when they take on Gruver at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
If Mart is able to make history, Green can’t wait to have those bragging rights, not only in Mart history, but also in his family.
“It means a lot,” Green said, during a break from practice on Monday afternoon. “Since we won it last year, that’s the thing that’s been on our minds. We come out every day to get back to that point. We’re trying to make history. A lot of people in my family have tried and not succeeded. Now our families are watching us try to achieve that goal.”
Not only is Green hoping to show off two state championship rings at family gatherings, but he also wants to make sure his teammates that weren’t on the Mart team a year ago are able to get a ring of their own. Top of that list for Green is Preston Lane, a senior linebacker who is one of the team’s leading tacklers. Last year, Lane was at Frost. This year, his teammates want to get him some bling.
“My teammates all want to have two rings,” Green said. “We want to get everybody a ring, to say that we did it.”
Making history is something that’s propelled the Panthers this season to average 54.6 points per game while holding their opponents to just 8.2 points per contest.
“We want to do something that’s never been done before,” head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “These kids want to cement themselves in this town, this place, this school in a way that no one can ever take that away from them.”
In order to do that, the Panthers have to take down the Gruver Greyhounds. While Mart is playing in the state title game for the second straight year, this is Gruver’s first time to advance to the largest stage of Texas high school football. The only team state championships Gruver has have come in 1950 and 1966 in boys basketball.
“Last year we went in there and kind of looked around the stadium and were in awe,” Hoffman said. “These kids driving up on the bus to the stadium last year had never been there. They’ve all been there now. They’ve played in that stadium.
“Playing in the Ford Center a few weeks ago helped. We’ll be in the same locker room (as last year), and we’ll wear basically the same uniforms. We’re playing on the same field. It shouldn’t affect anything we do. These kids ought to be prepared for it.”
While it will help the Panthers to be used to playing in such a prestigious stadium, the controlled elements will favor the likes of a Gruver offense that is balanced with the run and the pass.
In last week’s win over Albany, Gruver mostly ran the ball (for 251 yards) as the gusty winds made it difficult to pass. On the season, quarterback Keegan Kelp has thrown for more than 3,550 yards, while his top target is Hunter Haynes.
“I know I keep going back to them, but this Gruver team reminds me a lot of Stratford,” Hoffman said. “They’re tough, hard-nosed kids from up in the Panhandle. They play hard, are disciplined and well-coached. They throw the ball, run the ball and do it all. We’ll have to play a good game. I wouldn’t expect anything else this time of year.”