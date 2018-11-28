Midway (10-1) vs. Klein Oak (10-2)
Round: Class 6A Division I regional semifinals
Time/site: 3 p.m., Saturday at Kyle Field, College Station
Playoff road: Midway defeated Mesquite, 48-13, Sachse, 35-25; Klein Oak defeated Spring, 17-14 (2OT), Round Rock, 66-59.
Key matchup: Kendal Taylor vs. Midway defensive front
Breakdown: Jeff Hulme hopes it never gets old. Advancing this far in the state football playoffs is a special deal. Think about it, only 16 teams of the 64 who made it to the postseason in each 11-man classification are still playing, from Class 6A all the way down to Class 2A.
“I hope we never take it for granted,” Hulme said. “The good thing is that we’re playing pretty well right now. The guys are really getting after it. Nobody is tired of it yet. That’s something you worry about this late in the year is if the guys are tired of it and wanting it to be over. These guys aren’t. They’re a lot of fun to be around.”
Adding to the excitement this week is the site for the Panthers’ regional semifinal playoff contest — Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.
“What a great experience for these young men,” Hulme said. “Chances are that 95 percent of these guys are done after high school playing football. They can say they played at Kyle Field and other great places last year. Hopefully if we win this one we’ll get to play in another big one next week. It’s a great experience and will give them great memories. The history of Kyle Field, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
In order to keep the season alive, the Panthers will have to top Klein Oak Saturday afternoon in College Station. The Klein Oak Panthers are coming off a thrilling double overtime win over Round Rock. Houston commit Kendal Taylor led Klein Oak with 13 carries for 205 yards.
La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2)
Round: Class 4A Division I regional semifinals
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star, Frisco
Playoff road: La Vega defeated Lake Worth, 61-0, defeated Melissa, 68-21; Paris defeated Dallas Carter, 59-12, defeated Kennedale, 35-17
Key matchup: La Vega rushing game vs. Paris defensive front
Breakdown: When Don Hyde looks at Paris, it’s a little like looking in a mirror.
“They’re a lot like us – they run the ball until you force them not to,” the La Vega coach said. “And they play good defense.”
Hyde called La Vega’s formula “old-time football,” as the Pirates certainly seek to keep the chains moving with their rough-and-rugged running game. But don’t be confused. This isn’t three yards and a cloud of dust. More like 33 yards and another TD for the Pirates. La Vega has topped 60 points in both of its playoff wins, and racked up more than 600 yards of total offense in last week’s thumping of Melissa in the area round.
Jar’Quae Walton ran for 176 yards and four touchdowns in that win, but the Pirates have plenty of guys who can roll up big yardage — John Richards, Elisha Cummings and quarterback Ara Rauls among them.
Do’rian Williams, who had 99 yards and two touchdowns last week, fuels the Paris rushing attack. The Wildcats also have some big-play defenders like safety Jaylen Henderson, who made an 84-yard interception return for a score in the win over Kennedale.
Hyde said that this one should come down to which team executes its game plan better and avoids mistakes.
Lorena (11-1) vs. Pittsburg (9-3)
Round: Class 4A Division II regional semifinals
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Royse City
Playoff road: Lorena defeated Brownsboro, 55-7, defeated Liberty Eylau, 51-43; Pittsburg defeated Community, 42-7, defeated Rusk, 36-21
Key matchup: Lorena linebackers vs. Pittsburg QB Jaylon Jimmerson
Breakdown: The Leopards are having loads of fun, but they’re also serious about not wanting the party to end.
“The kids are having a blast, but everybody understands what’s at stake,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “It’s been one-and-done for quite a time now, the past several weeks, and everybody is good enough now to beat you.”
Lorena had to hang on for dear life last week against Texarkana Liberty Eylau. Biles’ team built a 23-point lead late in the third quarter before Liberty Eylau came storming back. So the Leopards have a fresh sensation of just how tough and talented these playoff opponents can be.
Next up in that regard is Pittsburg.
“They’re a disciplined, good football team. No doubt, Coach (Brad) Baca does a great job,” Biles said. “They’ve got some good athletes, too.”
Chief among the Pirates’ playmakers is quarterback/safety Jaylon Jimmerson, who has passed for 2,167 yards, rushed for 1,075, and has made six interceptions on defense.
Lorena can hit you from a lot of different angles. Quarterback Bradley Lina continues to grow and develop by the week, running back A.J. Bell topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in last week’s win, and receivers Ty Moore and Ben Craig have combined for 17 TD grabs.
Cameron Yoe (11-1) vs. Winnie East Chambers (11-1)
Round: Class 3A Division I regional semifinals
Time/Site: 7 p.m., Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah
Key matchup: East Chambers running backs Ernest Ceasar and Nolton Shelvin vs. Yoe defensive line
Breakdown: This dynamic regional semifinals matchup might come down to who scores last after Cameron Yoe rolled to a 59-34 win over Diboll and East Chambers blew past West, 55-35, in last week’s area playoffs.
The Yoemen feature talented quarterback Braden Brashear, who has passed for 2,142 yards and 24 touchdowns. Nico Vargas leads the running game with 1,078 yards and 25 touchdowns.
East Chambers is led by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Ernest Ceasar and Nolton Shelvin, who have combined for 44 touchdown runs. Quarterback Kameron Smith has passed for 1,365 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 644 yards and eight scores.
“They’ve got two running backs who are small and quick,” said Cameron coach Tommy Brashear. “Their quarterback is a dual threat with a good arm. They’ll formation you to death to see if they can get good blocking angles.”
Brashear likes the muscle his team displayed in their area win over Diboll, and the Yoemen will likely need to play physical football again up front this week since East Chambers has such a strong running game.
“I liked the way our guys matched their physicality last week,” Brashear said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and stopped the run. Our special teams also did a great job. Overall, team-wise I was very proud of our guys.”
Riesel (10-2) vs. De Leon (8-4)
Round: Class 2A Division I regional semifinals
Time/site: 7 p.m., Friday at Whitney
Key matchup: Riesel QB Steven Searcy vs. De Leon secondary
Breakdown: Riesel’s offense has been almost impossible to stop in the playoffs as the Indians romped to a 59-13 win over Crawford in bi-district before powering to a 58-45 win over Collinsville in the area playoffs.
Steven Searcy has played superbly at quarterback all season, and showed his explosiveness as a return man when he took the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown against Crawford.
Though the Indians gave up 45 points against Collinsville, they came through with some key stops.
“It took us a while to get adjusted to their slot-T stuff,” said Riesel coach Robert Little. “They were big and powerful and our guys responded well. In the second half, we got the stops we needed to get our offense back on the field. The effort is the biggest thing I’m seeing. They still want to play and they’re not burned out.”
De Leon is coming off a 31-20 win over Wolfe City that was keyed by the passing of quarterback Logan Green and the running of Dylan Wilson, who also caught a scoring pass in the game.
“Watching them on film, you can tell they’re very well coached and there’s a reason they’ve been in the playoffs the last few years,” Little said. “Their quarterback is obviously very good and they’ve got good receivers. They don’t do a lot of complicated things on defense but they’re fairly big and athletic.”
Mart (11-1) vs. Grapeland (11-1)
Round: Class 2A Division II regional semifinal playoffs
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville
Playoff road: Mart defeated West Hardin, 80-0, Simms Bowie, 66-8; Grapeland defeated Hubbard, 54-0, Detroit, 60-0.
Key matchup: Which defense holds
Breakdown: Mart hasn’t seen anything like what Grapeland will do Friday night at Madisonville. To start with, the Panthers haven’t had to go up against a team with so many weapons on the field.
The Sandies’ offense is one that strikes fast and is plenty able to hurt you with the big play.
As Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman put it, all of the kids for Grapeland can make “big time plays with the ball in their hands.”
Grapeland, like Mart, has put up big wins in its first two playoff contests. The Sandies have won their games by a combined score of 114-0, while Mart has won its contests 146-8.
Yes, that’s a lot of points to put on the board, and each team does it in balanced fashion. Rick Frauenberger is the quarterback for Grapeland, and he’s got 2,319 yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year. Mart counters with Kyler Martin, who has racked up 1,637 yards and 22 touchdowns with zero picks.
“We have to stop their running game,” Hoffman said. “They run it more now than they used to. They’ll throw it 30 to 40 times if they have to. It will be one of those games where our pass defense will have to be on point. What helps that coverage is if we get pressure on their quarterback and get him off his spot and force him to move out of the pocket and run.”
What Mart does have that Grapeland doesn’t, though, is a pair of 1,000-yard rushers this season in Shatydrick Bailey (1,074 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Tyrek Horne (1,164 yards, 22 touchdowns). But this Panther offense will be going up a defense they haven’t seen before.
“They run a 3-3 stack defense,” Hoffman said. “We haven’t seen much of that.”
Iredell (11-0) vs. Strawn (10-2)
Round: Region III-1A Division II final
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Hico
Playoff road: Iredell defeated Morgan, 68-0, defeated Fannindel, 58-13; Strawn defeated Gold-Burg, 68-0, defeated Walnut Springs, 62-8
Key matchup: Iredell’s big-play capability vs. Strawn’s defense
Breakdown: A year ago, everything was new and bright and wonderful. When the Dragons reached the regional final round for the first time ever, they couldn’t hardly believe their surroundings.
“Last year it was all new to us,” said Iredell coach Luis Guereca, whose squad lost to Milford, 74-38, in that regional final in 2017. “This year it’s different. This has been a great run, but now we believed we could be here and could see it happening.”
To make more history and get to the state semifinals, Iredell will have to vanquish a Strawn team that is no stranger to this stage. The Greyhounds lapped the field last year on their way to a 15-0 season and a state championship, the program’s third.
“They’re everything everybody says,” Guereca said. “They’re fast, they’re physical, they’ve got good coaches. They’re a powerhouse.”
Iredell will have to get plenty of tacklers around Strawn QB/LB Tanner Hodgkins, the reigning 1A Division II state player of the year.
But the Dragons aren’t lacking for firepower, either. Hunter Sheffield accounted for five touchdowns in last week’s scorching of Fannindel, and Morgan Whitfield added three TDs of his own.
Playoffs Week 3: Trib staff high school football picks
|KRISTA
PIRTLE
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CHAD
CONINE
|CLASS 6A DIVISION I
|Midway (10-1) vs. Klein Oak (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|CLASS 4A DIVISION I
|La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ford Center at the Star, Frisco
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|CLASS 4A DIVISION II
|Lorena (11-1) vs. Pittsburg (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Royse City
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|CLASS 3A DIVISION I
|Cameron Yoe (11-1) vs. Winnie East Chambers (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah
|Yoe
|E. Chambers
|Yoe
|CLASS 2A DIVISION I
|Riesel (10-2) vs. De Leon (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|CLASS 2A DIVISION II
|Mart (11-1) vs. Grapeland (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|CLASS 1A DIVISION II
|Iredell (11-0) vs. Strawn (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hico
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Strawn
|RECORDS
|Last week
|11-7
|13-5
|14-4
|Season to date
|337-143
|317-163
|363-117