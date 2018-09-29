Offense
QB Ty Hale, Groesbeck – completed 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns
WR Brandyn Canady, Groesbeck – 6 catches for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns
WR Dylan Rand, Groesbeck – 8 catches for 70 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Ameer Lee, Groesbeck – 9 carries for 70 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, 4 catches for 37 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 interception returned for a touchdown
RB John Richards, La Vega – 11 carries for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns
RB Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega – 18 carries for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally – 27 carries for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns
WR Korie Black, Connally – 5 catches for 146 yards and 1 touchdown
Spencer Eccleston, Valley Mills – 16 carries for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns
Chase Keeton, Valley Mills – 8 carries for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns, completed 8 of 11 passes for 138 yards
Jayson Jones, Valley Mills – 6 catches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown
QB Devin Wilson, Whitney – completed 9 of 17 passes for 171 yards and 1 touchdown, 11 carries for 63 yards
RB Dez Garner, Whitney – 23 carries for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns
WR Kolby Tanner, Whitney – 9 catches for 171 yards and 1 touchdown
QB Nathan Gerik, West – 34 carries for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns, completed 5 of 8 passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns
Preston Johnson, West – 20 carries for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns
RB Erik Hart, China Spring – 21 carries for 121 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 catches for 20 yards
QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring – 11 carries for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns, completed 9 of 14 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns
QB Ben Brittain, Reicher – 110 passing yards, 22 carries for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns
QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – completed 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns, 36 rush yards for 1 touchdown
QB Zack Satterwhite, Teague – completed 11 of 22 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, 20 carries for 88 yards and 1 touchdown
QB Kyler Martin, Mart – 13 carries for 77 yards and 1 touchdown; completed 4 of 12 passes for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns
RB Ramon Manrriquez, Frost – 12 carries for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns, 24-yard touchdown catch, 7 for 8 on PATs (one blocked)
Defense
Kestler Sexton, Groesbeck – 12 tackles
Damon Harp, Groesbeck – 12 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
Javion Robinson, Valley Mills – 8 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks
LB Cade Zacharias, McGregor – 13 tackles
S Payton Spell, China Spring – 13 tackles
LB Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring – 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hurries
LB Dylan Hofferichter, China Spring – China Spring – 13 tackles, 1 interception
S Warren Brown, China Spring – 14 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Hayden Sembera, West – 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 0.5 sack
Toby Cook, West – 10 tackles, 0.5 sack
Henry Soukup, West – 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback pressure, 1 sack
Riley Perry, Clifton – 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble
DT Isaiah Bell, Teague – 9 tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries
SS Azaya Patrick, Teague – 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 blocked kick, 1 interception
LB Brady Welch, Teague – 8 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss
LB Daylon Bartosh, Lorena – 21 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
S Cade Michna, Lorena – 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked punt
Six-man
RB Reggie Williams, Methodist Home – 193 rush yards for 3 touchdowns, 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, 12 tackles
Carter Klepper, Vanguard — 10 carries for 64 yards and 1 touchdown, 8 catches for 125 yards and 4 touchdowns, 6 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 pass
Jackson Davis, Vanguard — 2 carries for 6 yards and 1 touchdown, 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles
Honorable mention
Jake Pringle, Groesbeck; Jessie Salinas, Groesbeck; Jaden Gibbs, Groesbeck; Joseph Brotherton, Groesbeck; Taequan Tyler, La Vega; Malachi Wright, La Vega; Jaelyn Maladdie, La Vega; Gavin Donaldson, La Vega; Gaylon Glynn, Connally; Kavian Gaither, Connally, Torre Nobles, Connally; Trent Pullen, Connally; Cobie Gray, Connally; Cody Coffman, Connally; Antwain Haliburton, Connally; Brain Williams, Connally; Jhobe Smith, McGregor; Noah Jenkins, McGregor; AJ Morales, Reicher; Payton Hill, Reicher; Chance Boetcher, Reicher; Jackson Bayer, Reicher; Junior Beatty, Reicher; Noah Plsek, Reicher; EJ Boarman, Reicher; Shatydrick Bailey, Mart; Roddrell Freeman, Mart; Preston Lane, Mart; Jaden Riley, Mart; Tyrek Horne, Mart; Riley Mitchell, Lorena; Jett Forrest, Lorena; Ben Smedshammer, Lorena; James Dickson, Lorena