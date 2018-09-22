Offense
RB AJ Bell, Lorena — 21 carries for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns
RB Erik Hart, China Spring — 28 carries for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns, 3 catches for 20 yards
QB Brayden Faulkner, China Spring — 9 carries for 54 yards and 1 touchdown, completed 13 of 15 passes for 100 yards
WR Josh Beachum, Mexia — 5 catches for 105 yards and 1 touchdown, 7 carries for 57 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Tyrek Horne, Mart — 16 carries for 139 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Preston Johnson, West — 12 carries for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 catches for 106 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Kain Klish, West — 17 carries for 129 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Ameer Lee, Groesbeck — 14 carries for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns
QB Ty Hale, Groesbeck — completed 12 of 17 passes for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns
WR Brandyn Canady, Groesbeck — 6 catches for 73 yards and 1 touchdown
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton — 9 carries for 129 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns
RB Spencer Eccleston, Valley Mills — 16 carries for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns
WR Jayson Jones, Valley Mills — 7 catches for 98 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Ja'Vonn Reed,, Itasca — rushed 23 times for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns
Defense
S Payton Spell, China Spring — 14 tackles, 1 sack
LB Joseph Crosby, Connally — 13 tackles, 7 solo tackles
DL D’Aaron Henley, Connally — 13 tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 sack
DE Elijah Green, Mart — 7 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery for a 16 yard touchdown
DL Shatydrick Bailey, Mart — 4 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 caused fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Tyler Kaluza, West — 3 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return 40 yards for a touchdown
Toby Cook, West — 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback pressure
Zach Schneider, West — 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback pressures, 1 sack
Riley Perry, Clifton — 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, 3 tackles, fumble recovery
Six-man
CJ Hutchison, Gholson — 16 carries for 338 yards and 7 touchdowns
Honorable mention
Cade Michna, Lorena; Julius Salazar, Lorena; Phillip Lujeune, Mexia; Luis Reyes, Mexia; Cade Zacharias, McGregor; Will Allison, McGregor; Hector Aviles, McGregor; Ben Brittain, Reicher; AJ Morales, Reicher; Jake Boozer, Reicher; Benton Mattson, Reicher; Noah Plsek, Reicher; Bryce Tonkin, Reicher; Justin Fowler, Reicher; Roddrell Freeman, Mart; Preston Lane, Mart; Tonny Sanchez, Mart; Jaden Riley, Mart; Chris Bledsoe, Mart; Henry Soukup, West; Jace Klaus, West