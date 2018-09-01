Vote for the offensive, defensive and six man players of the week at wacotrib.com. Voting closes at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the winners announced on Thursday.
Offense
Paul Pena, Axtell — 154 rush yards, 2 TDs, 35-yd TD catch
Hayden Sheffield, Axtell — 55 rush yards, 134 receiving yards, 2 TDs
RB Erik Hart, China Spring — set the single game school record with 35 carries for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns
RB Ameer Lee, Groesbeck — 12 carries for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 punt returns for 133 yards and 1 touchdown
QB Ty Hale, Groesbeck – completed 7 of 9 passes for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 carries for 21 yards
QB Mason Brandenberger, Clifton — 9-for-20 passing for 218 yards and 1 touchdown, 9 carries for 137 rush yards and 1 touchdown
RB Alfredo Rodriguez, Clifton — 16 carries for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns
RB Riley Perry, Clifton — 5 carries for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns
WR TJ Ferch, Clifton — 5 catches for 105 yards and 1 touchdown
QB Veandre McDaniel, McGregor — completed 27 of 50 passes for 360 yards and 6 touchdowns, ran 8 times for 88 yards
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally — 28 carries for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns
WR/RB Shatydrick Bailey, Mart — 10 carries for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 catches for 26 receiving yards
QB Kyler Martin, Mart — 12 carries for 61 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, 7 for 10 passing for 178 passing yards and a touchdown
RB Brady Kay, Robinson – 31 carries for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns
Kam Ransom, Fairfield — 16 carries for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 catches for 26 yards
Defense
Denton Sharp, Axtell — 13 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Solomon Alvarado, Axtell — 15 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 TFL
LB Riley Perry, Clifton — 12 tackles
DE Noah Jenkins, McGregor — 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 sack, 1 FR
DL Justin Seale, Connally — 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FF, 1 PBU
DB Jacob Ybarra, Mart — 5 solo tackles, 1 assisted, 3 interceptions, 96 return yards, 1 touchdown
DL Brady King, Robinson – 6 tackles, 1 FF
Tanner Wiese, Robinson – 4 tackles, 1 interception returned 64 yards for TD, 2 PBU
Joseph Brotherton, Groesbeck – 7 tackles, 4 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble
Jessie Salinas, Groesbeck – 9 tackles, 4 solo, 2 TFL, 2 QBH
Jake Pringle, Groesbeck – 8 tackles, 5 QBH, 1 PBU
DT Deandre Peoples, Marlin – 9 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR
LB Latravious Johnson, Marlin – 9 tackles
LB Ryan Shaw, Marlin – 9 tackles, 1 FF
Jashaughn Hatcher, Fairfield — 7 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PBU
Jordan Gibson, Fairfield — 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
Six-man
Carter Klepper, Vanguard — 5 carries for 94 yards, 4 catches for 78 yards, 2 TDs, 9 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 FR
Honorable mention
Korie Black, Connally; Kavian Gaither, Connally; Preston Lane, Mart; Kyler Martin, Mart; Jerry Shepherd, Mart; Chris Bledsoe, Mart; Micah Sauls, Mart; Dometrius Greene, Mart; Tyrek Horne, Mart; Jake Boozer, Reicher; Noah Plsek, Reicher; Chance Boettcher, Reicher; John Jack Boozer, Reicher; Elijah Boarman, Reicher; Matt Torres, Reicher; Jaelyn Maladdie, La Vega; Gavin Donaldson, La Vega; Robert Allen, La Vega; Chandler Noble, Fairfield; Josh Arrington, Fairfield; Drew Williams, Fairfield; Justin Sander, Fairfield; Angel Limones, Fairfield