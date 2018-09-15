Offense
QB Tyler Webb, Bosqueville - completed 15 of 22 passes for 6 touchdowns
RB Marcell Estell, Bosqueville - 10 carries for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 catches for 55 yards and 1 touchdown
WR Zastan Madkins, Bosqueville - 6 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns
QB Ty Hale, Groesbeck – completed 13 of 14 passes for 254 yards and 6 touchdowns
WR Brandyn Canady, Groesbeck – 6 catches for 115 yards and 4 touchdowns
WR Dylan Rand, Groesbeck – 5 catches for 114 yards and 1 touchdown
RB Ameer Lee, Groesbeck – 1 rush for 48 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 13 yards, 3 punt returns for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns
RB Preston Johnson, West – 20 carries for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns
QB Gaylon Glynn, Connally – completed 9 of 20 passes for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, 14 carries for 66 yards
RB Jay’veon Sunday, Connally – 21 carries for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns
Mason Brandenberger, Clifton – completed 5 of 8 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown
QB Bradley Lina, Lorena – completed 12 of 19 passes for 225 yards and 1 touchdown, 8 carries for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns
QB Veandre McDaniel, McGregor – completed 32 of 46 passes for 405 yards and 2 touchdowns, 11 carries for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns
Braden Jenkins, Riesel – 15 carries for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns
RB Erik Hart, China Spring – 16 carries for 148 yards, 75-yard kick return for touchdown
WR KJ Peoples, China Spring – 11 catches for 148 yards and 1 touchdown
Defense
DB Tanner Sepulveda, Bosqueville - 11 tackles, 2 interceptions
LB Will McClellan, Bosqueville - 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble
LB Jessie Salinas, Groesbeck – 13 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB hurries
LB Jake Pringle, Groesbeck – 10 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry
LB RJ Francis, Connally – 16 tackles
DB Kavian Gaither, Connally – 10 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups
LB Tonny Sanchez, Mart – 20 tackles, 1 forced fumble
TJ Ferch, Clifton – 8 tackles, 1 safety, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown, 1 pass breakup
DE Noah Jenkins, McGregor – 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery
DL Henry Soukup, West – 13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack
Lane Lawson, Riesel – 2 interceptions
Six-man
Carter Klepper, Vanguard – 5 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, 4 catches for 61 yards, 5 tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 36-yard touchdown return
Jackson Davis, Vanguard – 4 carries for 38 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 5 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Pierce Snokhous, Vanguard – 19 carries for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 10 yards, 3 tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
Solomon Harvey, Methodist Home – 16 of 21 passing for 427 yards and 7 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 64 yards
Dremon Bible, Methodist Home – 9 catches for 221 yards and 5 touchdowns, 5 tackles
Reggie Williams, Methodist Home – 15 tackles, 8 rushes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns
Honorable mention
Jace Klaus, West; Brandon Adams, West; Sam Mitchell, West; Landon Eubanks, West; Zach Schneider, West; Toby Cook, West; Je’Juan Forward, Connally; De’Montray Cooks, Connally; Torre Nobles, Jr., Connally; Korie Black, Connally; Cody Coffman, Connally; Cobie Gray, Connally; Trent Pullen, Connally; Kyler Martin, Mart; Preston Lane, Mart; Anthony Sauceda, Mart; Ty Moore, Lorena; AJ Bell, Lorena; Corbin Conradt, Lorena; Bryce Strahan, Lorena; Campbell McCauley, McGregor; Zach Williams, McGregor; Jhobe Smith, McGregor; Tanner Ledesma, McGregor; Jackson Zander, Bosqueville; Nick Womack, Bosqueville; Lane Womack, Bosqueville