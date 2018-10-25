University (3-4, 2-3) at No. 1 Aledo (7-0, 5-0)
Players to watch: University QB Emilio Arechiga, RB Lei’Moryan Goss; Aledo DE Colt Ellison, RB Jase McClellan, WR Jojo Earle
Key matchup: University O-line vs. Aledo pass rush
Breakdown: Nobody said it was going to be easy for University on its road to respectability. After a 42-0 loss to Burleson Centennial last week, the schedule-makers dialed up another doozy this week, as the Trojans will take on traditional power and Class 5A’s top-ranked Aledo.
“They’re by far the talented team we’ve played, and a program that’s already at where we’re trying to get,” University coach Rodney Smith said.
University’s upset mission appears even more challenging when you consider that the Trojans’ standout running back Jeremiah Stroupe (927 rushing yards) continues to be sidelined by injury. But Smith said that his young players need to look at such adversity as an opportunity.
“Everybody has been putting in the same work – now it’s your time to get a chance to go see what you can do,” Smith said.
The Bearcats can score in a variety of different ways. Defensively, they are adept at wrestling the ball away, with 11 fumble recoveries and six interceptions on the season, so University’s ball security will have to be precise if the Trojans want to stay in the game.
Connally (6-2, 3-1) at Fairfield (5-2, 1-2)
Players to watch: Connally: RB Jay’Veon Sunday, QB Gaylon Glynn, WR Korie Black; Fairfield: QB Blake Posey, RB Kameron Ransom, LB Jar-Mychael Hudson
Key matchup: Connally RB Jay’Veon Sunday vs. Fairfield defensive line
Breakdown: The Cadets have become adept at pulling out close District 8-4A Division II games as they held on for a 31-28 win over Lorena three weeks ago before Jay’Veon Sunday ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Ralph Morales tacked on the extra point with no time remaining for a 27-26 win last week over Mexia.
“We talked about it to our kids Monday, as bad as we played at times, we were able to overcome our mistakes and that’s the sign of a good football team,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “But we have to clean some things up or we may not be as fortunate this time.”
The Cadets will face a Fairfield team that romped to a 39-16 win over Mexia two weeks ago after opening district play with losses to Lorena and Madisonville.
While the Cadets feature Central Texas’ leading rusher in Sunday, the Eagles are led by explosive running back Kameron Ransom.
“They’re a very well coached football team and they’re very athletic across the board,” Anderson said. “They use a multiple spread formation with one and two backs and other stuff.”
Hubbard (4-3, 1-1) at No. 3 Mart (6-1, 2-0)
Players to watch: Mart LB Tonny Sanchez-Yanez, RB Tyrek Horne, QB Kyler Martin; Hubbard RB Cooper Martin, RB Daylan Slade
Key matchup: Mart third-down plays vs. Hubbard defense
Breakdown: Homecoming is always accompanied by plenty of hoopla, no less so in Mart, which traditionally holds a parade the day of the homecoming game.
Friday’s game will actually be Mart’s first home game in nearly a month, since the Panthers decimated last year’s state final foe Refugio, 41-8, on Sept. 28.
“A lot of people come back for this (homecoming) game that aren’t always able to make it to a bunch of games, and we realize that,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “There’s a lot of things that take us out of our normal routine, but we just have to do a good job of getting back to the locker room after all that and focusing on football.”
Mart’s normal routine has involved turning its opponents inside-out. The Panthers haven’t even been challenged yet in district play, defeating Meridian and Wortham by a combined score of 120-0.
Hoffman said Hubbard will try to confuse the Panthers with a variety of blitzes, twists and stunts, so that’s been a focus of practice this week. “We’ve talked about how they like to use multiple formations, so we’ve just got to be ready to execute,” Hoffman said.
Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) at Midway (5-1, 5-0)
Players to watch: Shoemaker: DB Devin Owens, QB Mark Walker; Midway: LB Marcus Johnson, DB Trevius Hodges, RB James Fullbright III
Key matchup: Shoemaker defensive line vs. Midway offensive line
Breakdown: Shoemaker snapped its 27-game losing streak with a 37-point win over Waco High a week ago. This week, the Grey Wolves have a whole other monster to face as Midway, undefeated in district play, plays host.
The Panthers are leaps and bounds ahead of where they were to start the season with the offensive line jelling and quarterback Nick Jimenez finding his strengths and capitalizing on them. His receivers, guys like D’Ante Thomas and Demarcus Degrate, are excellent at extending plays with yards after the catch, so Shoemaker defenders have to wrap them up immediately to keep this game under control.
That’s not even mentioning that the Grey Wolves have to deal with James Fullbright III, the senior running back who’s averaging multiple touchdowns per game.
As for the defensive side of the football, Midway’s front seven smothered Harker Heights a week ago as the Knights didn’t score until the Panthers put in the second string in the fourth quarter.
Temple (7-0, 5-0) at Waco High (1-6, 0-5)
Players to watch: Temple: RB De’Jon Overton, RB Anthony Jackson; Waco: RB Randy Carpenter, DE Cory Ebron
Key matchup: Waco High linebackers vs. Temple running backs
Breakdown: Kwame Cavil isn’t watching film, preparing for a team he’s not familiar with this week. No, Cavil is prepping to go up against one of the coaches that shaped him as his Lions take on Scott Stewart’s Temple Wildcats Friday night.
Cavil coached the Temple wide receivers in 2016 and 2017. Now, he’s working on helping Waco High defend an offense he helped find great success. That’s easier said than done, though, as the Wildcats are undefeated and three wins away from going 10-0 through the regular season for the first time since 1983.
A win for Temple on Friday would not only keep its record spotless but also clinch the Wildcats their sixth straight playoff berth since Temple went to the postseason 10 consecutive years from 1976-85.
La Vega (5-2, 1-0) at China Spring (4-4, 0-2)
Players to watch: La Vega: RB Jar’Quae Walton, LB Jared Rogers; China Spring: RB Erik Hart, S Peyton Spell
Key matchup: La Vega defensive line vs. China Spring defensive line
Breakdown: If you like watching talented running backs, head out to China Spring on Friday night. The Cougars’ Erik Hart has had a spectacular senior season as he’s averaging close to 200 rushing yards per game. Then there’s La Vega, who has around three different backs – Jar’Quae Walton, Elisha Cummings and John Richards — who can successfully carry the football.
The key for victory Friday night will be whichever defense stands up to stop the run. Earlier in the season, China Spring struggled in that area against Jay’veon Sunday of Connally as the Cadets pulled away for a victory in Week 2.
La Vega, meanwhile, has been known for its defense for years. Nothing has changed. Jared Rogers is still kicking butt and taking names. Jordan Rogers is doing the same thing. DeMarr Hayes is stirring things up in the backfield, while no one should throw the football anywhere near Donta Stuart.
As usual, this is one of the biggest rivalries in Central Texas. For La Vega, a win puts the Pirates one step closer to a district title coming off a big time win over ranked Stephenville a week ago. For China Spring, a win is vital for a playoff berth after dropping a close contest to Gatesville last week.
Robinson (4-3, 2-1) at Mexia (2-5, 0-3)
Players to watch: Robinson: QB: Jordan Rogers, RB Brady Kay; Mexia: QB Jaden Proctor, DB Ty Gamble
Key matchup: Jordan Rogers vs. Mexia secondary
Breakdown: Last week, Mexia had its heart broken when Connally scored the game-tying touchdown as the clock hit zero, and then the extra point was made to send the Black Cats home with their third loss in three district contests. Meanwhile, Jordan Rogers played the heartbreaker as he threw for 225 yards in the Rockets’ win over Madisonville.
Rogers, no doubt, can sling it. But all over the field for the Robinson offense are receivers and running backs who excel at yards after contact. The running backs are strong enough to carry tacklers a few extra yards, while the receivers are quick enough to either juke past a defender or accelerate out of reach of a defender.
While Mexia dropped last week’s game, the defense put together a stellar performance winning the turnover battle. Overall, the Black Cats scored 10 points off Connally mishaps. They’ll need to keep that up this week against Robinson to have a chance at getting the victory.
Teague (3-4, 2-1) at Whitney (5-2, 3-0)
Players to watch: Teague: QB Zack Satterwhite, ATH Azaya Patrick; Whitney: WR Kolby Tanner, Team defense
Key matchup: Teague offense vs. Whitney defense
Breakdown: Teague head coach Donnie Osborn knew the Lions would struggle early but would play their best football toward the end of the regular season. After a 1-4 start through non-district play, Teague has found its footing with a 2-1 mark in district play and a shot at one of the four coveted playoff spots.
The Lion offense is starting to find a rhythm as the defense is buying into Osborn’s message of playing a physical brand of football.
It’s been two weeks since Teague stunned Groesbeck. It’s been one week since Whitney went on the road to hand West its first district loss of the season and remain undefeated itself.
While quarterback Devin Wilson wowed, the MVP of last Friday’s game was the entire Whitney defense. No one defender stood out from his peers, which is how it should be. They forced five turnovers, and this Whitney team is averaging two to three takeaways per game.
If there’s one thing to focus on that’s gotten Whitney closer to punching a playoff ticket for the first time in a few years, it’s been the Wildcats’ play on defense.
Rockdale (5-2, 2-1) at Cameron Yoe (6-1, 3-0)
Players to watch: Rockdale: QB Jace Robinson, S Will Storey; Cameron Yoe: QB Braden Brashear, RB Nico Vargas
Key matchup: Rockdale defensive front vs. Cameron Yoe run game
Breakdown: Friday marks the 75{sup}th{/sup} installment of the Battle of the Bell, one of the oldest rivalries in Texas high school football, as Cameron Yoe hosts Rockdale. The Yoemen have lost the past two contests against rival Rockdale, but this year’s battle has more to do than getting back on the win column in the series history.
A win gives Cameron Yoe sole possession of first place in district play. A loss puts the Yoemen in a three-way tie with Rockdale and Troy.
The last three weeks, Cameron Yoe has outscored its opponents by a combined 114 points as it boasts a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Braden Brashear and running back Nico Vargas. Rockdla,e meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from its upset loss to Troy a week ago when Zach Hrbacek carried the ball 28 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
Grandview (5-2, 2-1) at McGregor (4-4, 1-3)
Players to watch: Grandview: QB Dane Jentsch, LB Michael Lehnhardt, LB Jackson Duke; McGregor: QB/DB VeAndre McDaniel, DE/T Noah Jenkins, RB/LB Cade Zacharias
Key matchup: McGregor offense vs. Grandview defense
Breakdown: Grandview has been on a roll lately, winning five of their last six games, with the only loss being a one-point overtime loss to West. With the exception of that game, the Zebras have held opponents to 14 or less points, with two of those games being shutouts. The offense is averaging just over 42 points per game, with a balanced attack.
McGregor started out the season with three impressive wins, but the Bulldogs have fallen back down to earth, losing four of the last five. A review of the wins shows that when McGregor’s offense is clicking, the team usually wins. The defense gives up almost 31 points per game over the last seven games. For the Bulldogs to hope for a playoff appearance, they have to get on the winning track again.
No. 9 Clifton (8-0, 2-0) at Florence (2-5, 0-1)
Players to watch: Clifton: QB/DB Mason Brandenberger, DB Mason Ochoa, DB/TE Colby Caniford; Florence: HB/OLB Cameron Naumann, OL/DE Colton Regier, TE/DE Brandon Vasquez
Key matchup: Clifton’s Bradenberger vs. Florence’s DBs
Breakdown: A team doesn’t go 8-0 and achieve Top 10 ranking without doing something right. The Cubs have used a powerful offense and a dominating defense to control games on both sides of the ball. Lest they think themselves invulnerable, though, last week’s game against Lexington, 27-19, was the closest game to date for Clifton. The Cubs know there is always room for improvement, and will be wary of a play-off experienced team.
Florence has been in this role before. Last year, the Buffaloes advanced to the playoffs with a 4-7, 2-3 district record, so they know there is still a lot to play for. A win over a ranked team would be a boost in confidence and a step closer to those playoff hopes. Florence can score points—they scored 40 and 58 points in the two wins—but they need to step up their defensive game. It will come down to execution and playing to their full potential.
Shertz John Paul II (3-4, 1-1) at Reicher (3-4, 1-0)
Players to watch: Schertz: RB Cameron Rhodes, OL/DL Steven Bradley, OL/DL Jeremiah Flores; Reicher: QB Ben Brittain, WR Jake Boozer, DL Brayden Sanchez
Key matchup: Reicher’s passing game vs. Shertz’s defensive line
Breakdown: Reicher started out district play with a win. Now the Cougars are setting their sights on continuing to score a lot of points and a few more district wins. The next two opponents will provide tough competition, and the last thing Reicher wants to do is overlook a seemingly weaker opponent. The team will need to focus on continuing to execute on both sides of the ball and try for takeaways.
The Crusaders’ defense has struggled lately, but the team has a growing confidence after holding last week’s opponents to six points in a defensive battle. A play here and a play there, and Schertz could also be looking at a district win instead of an opening loss. The team will need to repeat the defensive stops and find a way to put some points on the board. To date, that has been the Crusaders’ short coming, but there is evidence that the team can score.
