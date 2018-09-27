Midway (2-1, 2-0) at Waco High (1-2, 0-1)
Players to watch: Midway RB James Fullbright, QB Nick Jimenez, WR D’Ante Thomas; Waco High LB Cory Ebron, DB Damarion Lyons, WR Jaquan Wells
Key matchup: Midway running backs vs. Waco High defensive line
Breakdown: After struggling offensively in its first two complete games, Midway saw a lot of areas jell in last week’s 56-27 win over Killeen Ellison.
Not only did senior quarterback Nick Jimenez throw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, Midway running backs James Fullbright and Will Nixon combined for 261 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
“I thought our offense got into a good rhythm and it was good to see,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “It was just a matter of time before those guys got in sync with each other.”
The Panthers’ defense allowed just one touchdown through the first three quarters against the Eagles. Waco High is coming off a bye week as it addressed its problems following a 35-16 loss to Ellison two weeks ago.
“Waco High is a team that’s talented and plays hard, and on both sides of the ball they got guys who scare you a little bit,” Hulme said. “Cory Ebron plays like three-year starter, their running backs are good, and they’ll come ready to play.”
No. 7 La Vega (2-2) at No. 3 Midlothian Heritage (4-0)
Players to watch: La Vega RB Elisha Cummings, QB Ara Rauls, LB Jared Rogers; Midlothian Heritage: Landon Ledbetter, Jay Wilkerson, Konner Jones
Key matchup: La Vega secondary vs. Heritage passing game
Breakdown: Midlothian Heritage is coming off its closest win of the season, by five points, over Stephenville a week ago. La Vega, meanwhile, is coming off an absolute thumping of Pflugerville as the Pirates looked like their old selves after dropping back-to-back close games the two weeks prior.
And by old selves, it all starts with the defense. La Vega allowed only 29 passing yards against Pflugerville, something that will be necessary against a quarterback in Landon Ledbetter who is averaging more than 225 passing yards per game.
Jared Rogers, reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year, came up with an interception a week ago. A few of those for the Pirate defense will be helpful in handing Midlothian Heritage its first loss of the season.
With the defense absolutely imposing its will, the offense went to work as it ran the football down Pflugerville’s throat. The Pirates have plenty of capable running backs to hand the ball off to – Elisha Cummings, Jar’Quae Walton and Josh Hamilton in addition to quarterback Ara Rauls.
Liberty Christian (1-2) at China Spring (2-2)
Players to watch: Liberty Christian: Andre Washington, Daniel Greek, Preston White; China Spring: Erik Hart, Brayden Faulkner, Payton Spell
Key matchup: China Spring offensive line vs. Liberty Christian defensive line
Breakdown: The weather, as we all know, hasn’t played nicely with Friday night football. Liberty Christian definitely knows this as its contest against Celina was cancelled before it topped Brock in a game that was called in the third quarter.
China Spring, however, has battled through the conditions to a 2-2 record. Whether or not the conditions were ideal or a bit wet, the Cougars have continued to hand the ball off to Erik Hart. Because why wouldn’t they?
The senior running back, who started the season setting a school single game rushing record, has continued to run over, around and past opposing defenses. In China Spring’s recent win, by the score of 24-14, over Alvarado, Hart finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns.
But it wasn’t just the Hart show on Friday night as freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner is starting to find his stride under center. He had a few carries for more than 50 yards but he also completed all but two of his pass attempts for 100 yards.
Fairfield (4-0) at Lorena (4-0)
Players to watch: Fairfield: Kameron Ransom, Blake Posey, KaDarius Walker; Lorena: Bradley Lina, AJ Bell, Daylon Bartosh
Key matchup: Fairfield passing game vs. Lorena offensive line
Breakdown: We could say this is the battle for the district championship, but that doesn’t keep Connally in the consideration which means that statement has to wait at least a week as Friday is the district opener. However, Friday’s contest between Lorena and Fairfield will be key in determining the placement of what could very well be the top three teams to advance to the playoffs out of their district.
Any game in district always carries along big implications. But they seem even bigger in this undefeated matchup. And even a little bit bigger as it’s the first week of district play for the teams.
Both teams have found plenty of success so far this season, as is evidenced in their undefeated records.
Obviously, the key matchup doesn’t make much sense as Lorena’s offensive line won’t defend Fairfield’s passing game. But both of them are key for each team in securing a win on Friday.
Fairfield has four different running backs that have run for more than 100 yards per game already. Lorena’s defense will need to clog the holes up front. That means the Eagles’ passing game must be on point to relieve the congestion in the trenches.
As for Lorena, the Leopards have been so balanced in every game this season. Key to that balance is the offensive line. And those front five have to remain strong for the Leopards to be successful.
Gatesville (1-3) at Lampasas (2-2)
Players to watch: Gatesville UT Zach Mueller, WR/DB Tyler Lewis; Lampasas RB/DB Daunte Cuffie, WR/DB Cameron Everts
Key to game: Lampasas big-play capability vs. Gatesville defense
Breakdown: The Hornets will make the trek south to Lampasas to face a former district rival in their final nondistrict game.
Gatesville is coming off a 17-7 loss to Connally last week, its second straight defeat. But the Hornets should at least have a certain familiarity with the Badgers after sharing a district with them in the previous alignment.
Lampasas has scored 42 or more points in three of its four games, so it has the potential to find the end zone in a hurry.
“They have some talented kids and have shown the ability to make big plays,” Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper told gatesvillesports.com. “We have to keep their playmakers in check and do the things we do well.”
Connally (3-1) at Salado (2-2)
Players to watch: Connally RB Jay’Veon Sunday, DB Kavian Gaither; Salado DL Andrew Sniggs, LB Rustin Hale
Key matchup: Connally linebackers vs. Salado running backs
Breakdown: As the District 8-4A debut arrives, the Cadets have a better understanding of who they are than they did a month ago. “We’ve learned that we’re a pretty good football team if we take care of the football and don’t give up big plays,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said.
So far, the Cadets have excelled at ball security, with a plus-12 turnover margin on the year. That’s a big reason why they won three of their four nondistrict games, though Anderson knows that Salado will present its own unique challenge.
The Eagles, who went 12-2 last year, put pressure on defenses with their disciplined Slot-T offense. Anderson said he didn’t play a Slot-T team in the nondistrict portion of the schedule out of design.
“The last two years we played Franklin in nondistrict, and I felt it was a disadvantage,” Anderson said. “Because when Salado looked at the film of that game and figure out where to attack us with that Slot-T. So I purposefully didn’t play that kind of team this year in nonconference, especially knowing we were seeing them on the front end.”
Mexia (2-2) at Madisonville (2-2)
Players to watch: Mexia WR Joshua Beachum, RB Jadrian Smith; Madisonville RB/LB Aaron Nellums, RB/DB Uriel Willis
Key to game: Mexia third-down efficiency
Breakdown: Katy Perry, move over. Mexia knows all about being hot and cold, yes and no.
Blackcats second-year coach Frank Sandoval deemed “consistency” as the team’s primary target. “We’ve definitely been up and down. When we’re up it’s been after our backs have been against the wall. We’re still learning to handle success.”
In the district opener, the Blackcats will face a familiar coach to Centex fans in Madisonville’s Rusty Nail, formerly of Mart. “Madisonville is well-coached. Coach Nail has a few skins on the wall,” Sandoval said.
The Mexia coach praised the Mustangs’ tackling technique. So one key could be the Blackcats getting the ball to their playmakers in space, where they can use their speed and elusiveness to slip away for big gains.
West (2-2) at Grandview (3-1)
Players to watch: West RB/LB Preston Johnson; West DB Tyler Kaluza; Grandview QB Dane Jentsch, RB Tremayne Gullatte
Key matchup: West secondary vs. Grandview receivers
Breakdown: The Trojans have had to overcome some key injuries throughout the nondistrict season, but coach David Woodard has liked how they’ve persevered.
“Our kids have done a great job of staying focused and working hard,” he said. “I feel like they’re understanding what’s expected of them, and as coaches we’re starting to figure out what we can and can’t do.”
West turned in a sturdy 42-21 win over Brownsboro in its final tuneup before the start of 9-3A play. That was one of the team’s best defensive efforts of the year, which is essential since the Trojans had to replace eight defensive starters from last year’s squad.
West will have to mind its gaps against the Zebras, a regional finalist squad from 2017. “They’re a really good football team, who puts good players on the field at all times,” Woodard said. “Offensively, they make you defend the field both vertically and horizontally, so that presents a lot of challenges.”
Whitney (2-2) at McGregor (3-1)
Players to watch: Whitney: QB Devin Wilson, WR Kolby Tanner, DB Juan Saucedo; McGregor: QB Veandre McDaniel, WR Tanner Ledesma, RB Cade Zacharias
Key matchup: Whitney QB Devin Wilson vs. McGregor secondary
Breakdown: After looking impressive in a 3-0 start, McGregor was on the wrong end of a 48-0 loss to Clifton last week. Bulldogs coach Judd Thrash hopes his team learned some valuable lessons.
“In 13 to 14 years, that was the worst luck I’ve ever had as a coach,” Thrash said. “We had eight turnovers, and three minutes into game we already had four turnovers. We have a lot of young guys and they’ve had a lot of success, and I think they took for granted the value of practice.”
This District 9-3A Division I opener has all the makings of a shootout as both teams feature dual-threat quarterbacks in Whitney’s Devin Wilson and McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel. The game also includes Central Texas’ top two receivers in Whitney’s Kolby Tanner and McGregor’s Tanner Ledesma.
“Whitney is very athletic,” Thrash said. “Their quarterback is very much a dual threat guy who can get out of the pocket and cause problems. We have to contain him to win the football game.”
Godley (2-2) at Clifton (4-0)
Players to watch: Godley: RB Ian Mapes, WR Brenan Hawkins, LB Josiah Caro; Clifton: QB Mason Bradenberger, RB Alfredo Rodriguez, Wr T.J. Ferch
Key matchup: Godley RB Ian Mapes vs. Clifton defensive line
Breakdown: Clifton put it all together in its 48-0 thrashing of McGregor last week as the offense performed brilliantly and an opportunistic defense forced turnovers from the opening minutes.
“Our mentality is we want 11 playmakers on defense,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “We’re not a team where the guys’ primary job is to take up blocks. Three of our defensive linemen played linebacker last year, and we want guys running down the football and trying to make tackles, not just sitting there and protecting gaps. We were super aggressive and wanted to get to the football and make plays, and that mentality can do special things on defense.”
The biggest challenge for the Clifton defense will be to stop Godley running back Ian Mapes, who has rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns through the first four games.
“Godley is always a good football team,” Caniford said. “Their kids know how to win and play really hard, they fly to the football and they’re physical. They’re going to run the football, so we won’t have as many opportunities on offense. We have to make sure we’re sound on defense.”
No. 5 Refugio (3-1) at No. 6 Mart (3-1)
Players to watch: Refugio: Armonie Brown, Jake Tinsman, Jordan Kelly; Mart: Kyler Martin, Shatydrick Bailey, Tonny Sanchez-Yanez
Key matchup: Refugio front seven vs. Mart rush attack
Breakdown: Kevin Hoffman isn’t sure what to expect. He knows the usual Mart fans will show up for Friday night’s game. The Mart head coach assumes plenty more people will show up. Time will only tell how packed the stands will be Friday night in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Div. I state championship contest.
The excitement surrounding this match-up has been mounting since the meeting was officially announced via Twitter months ago. However, Hoffman has been preaching to his Panthers all week that even though Friday’s game will indeed be a high profile contest, it still remains a non-district game. Which means it has no hold on whether or not Mart advances to the playoffs come November. But, like the Franklin contest which is the lone loss on Mart’s schedule, it will serve as plenty of prep for a Panther team looking for more hardware at AT&T Stadium a mere days before Christmas.
Yes, both teams lost their starting quarterbacks. However , Refugio returns Armonie Brown, a stud of a defensive lineman, while Mart brings back Shatydrick Bailey who was named the Offensive MVP of last year’s state title game.
Crawford (2-2) at Rogers (3-1)
Players to watch: Crawford: OL/DL Seth Kohlscheen, RB/DB Casen Ewing, RB/DB Karson Green; Rogers: QB/DL Heath Schiller, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Matthew Guzman
Key matchup: Crawford’s offense vs. Rogers’ defense
Breakdown: Rogers, coming off a loss to McGregor, beat a good Bosqueville team by three touchdowns, while Crawford fell to Holland. The Pirates’ lack of consistency seems to be the main culprit, according to head coach Delbert Kelm. “We need to execute on both sides of the ball,” he said, then added, “Our defense has played pretty well all year.”
As for Rogers, Kelm is concerned about the team’s overall speed, and says Schiller runs the Rogers’ offense really well. He knows the Pirates are in for a test, but he believes a consistent performance from all three phases of the team can produce a win.
Axtell (3-1) at Bruceville-Eddy (2-2)
Players to watch: Axtell: QB Koby Hollingsworth, LB/FB Denton Sharp, OL/LB Dustin Wilson; B-Eddy: QB Tyler Webb, RB/LB Jacob Bravo, LB Will McClellan
Key matchup: B-Eddy’s Webb vs. Axtell defense
Breakdown: In a district opener for both teams, the Eagles hope to rebound from a loss to Granger, while the Longhorns seek to continue their winning ways. To date, Axtell has outscored their opponents, 126-55, with the lone hiccup coming two weeks ago against Thorndale.
Axtell’s head coach Eric Blenden says his team has done a lot of good things this season, already matching last year’s win total. He has a lot of confidence in Carson Farley and in Dylan Lee. “Lee is doing really well for us in the trenches on both sides of the ball,” Blenden said.
Bruceville-Eddy knows what it takes to make it out of district and into the playoffs, and that makes them a dangerous team, according to Blenden. The Eagles’ team speed is a real problem. Since both teams are 0-0 in district, it’s a fresh start for both squads.