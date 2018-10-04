Belton (4-1, 3-0) at Temple (4-0, 2-0)
Players to watch: Belton: QB Connor Carothers, WR Anthony Brown, LB Jarrett Karnowski; Temple: QB Jared Wiley, RB Anthony Jackson, LB Antoine Holiday
Key matchup: Belton defensive line vs. Temple running backs
Breakdown: Sam Skidmore continues to preach the same things to his team since the first week of preseason practice. It’s all about going 1-0 each week, improving each practice, knowing every game on the schedule is a big game.
Keeping that perspective will be key for the Tigers as they make the less than 15 mile journey to Temple for a matchup that could have a share of the District 12-6A title on the line. And it’s going to be rocking out there Friday night as Temple head coach Scott Stewart showed a line stretching around the corner for tickets to Friday’s game on Wednesday.
Temple has won the last five games against Belton. The last two contests between the two had the Tigers with the lead in the third quarter before the Wildcats finished strong for the victory.
While both teams are loaded, they have different strengths on the offensive end.
Belton, with returning quarterback Connor Carothers, likes to sling around the football. Carothers has thrown for 1,118 yards so far this season, good for second in Central Texas, and he’s got a bevy of receivers. Four different Tigers have at least 150 yards a piece – Anthony Brown, Anthony Fairbanks, Denver Holman and Jose Perez.
Temple, with an offensive line that Skidmore says is playing very well, has a two-headed monster at running back in Anthony Jackson and De’Jon Overton. When the Wildcats throw the ball, it’s usually to Quentin Johnson who has 15 catches for nine touchdowns.
Waco High (1-3, 0-2) at Copperas Cove (3-2, 1-2)
Players to watch: Waco High: DEF Cory Ebron, QB Jordan Fuller, RB Randy Carpenter; Copperas Cove: QB Easton Simpson, RB Shontez Simmons, RB Micah Cox
Key matchup: Waco defensive front vs. Copperas Cove running backs
Breakdown: Copperas Cove is looking to build off its first win in District 12-6A. Meanwhile, Waco High is still looking for its first district victory.
The Lions have the potential to get it done on the road if the defense can stifle the pair of Cove running backs Shontez Simmons and Micah Cox. To do that, Cory Ebron will need to do what he’s known for, and that’s busting through the backfield causing all kinds of havoc.
While the Lions go to work on defense, Randy Carpenter can continue to find some success as he has the past couple of weeks. The Waco High running back has 38 carries on the season for 276 yards and three touchdowns according to the Trib’s StatsPlus page.
Joshua (1-4, 0-3) at University (1-3, 0-2)
Players to watch: Joshua: QB Jackson Cook, LB Brek Galbreath, WR Tim Martin; University: QB Emilio Arechiga, RB Jeremiah Stroupe, DL Felipe Gonzales
Key matchup: Jackson Cook vs. University secondary
Breakdown: Yes, this story sounds familiar. Before Week 2 of this season, University hadn’t won since Sept. 2013. That win five years ago came against Joshua.
The Trojans could add to their win total this week with another win over the Owls who also have only one win on the season. In order to do that though, University has to slow down quarterback Jackson Cook.
Cook completed 30 of 53 pass attempts for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns last week against Cleburne. According to the Star-Telegram, Joshua was one of 20 DFW teams to gain 500 yards.
Liberty-Eylau (1-4) at No. 5 La Vega (3-2)
Players to watch: Liberty-Eylau QB Isaiah Cross, RB Korbyn White, LB Conderus Shears; La Vega RB Jar’Quae Walton, RB John Richards, QB Ara Rauls
Key matchup: La Vega running backs Jar’Quae Walton and John Richards vs. Liberty-Eylau defensive line
Breakdown: No. 5 La Vega has gone across the state to face strong non-district opponents, but Pirates coach Don Hyde believes Liberty-Eylau has played it share of tough opponents. So he’s not fooled by the Leopards’ 1-4 record.
“They’re probably the one team in Texas that has played a tougher schedule than us,” Hyde said. “Offensively, they’re somewhat a mirror image of us because they throw a little and run a bunch.”
The Leopards are coming off a 69-13 loss to Argyle and have been vulnerable defensively as they’ve allowed 199 points in the last four games. Their offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Cross, who has passed for 707 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 278 yards and a score.
The Pirates are coming of a 45-18 win over then-No. 3 Midlothian Heritage after trailing 16-12 at halftime. La Vega was sparked by the return of running back John Richards who rushed for 187 yards and two scores in his first action of the season.
“We made some adjustments at halftime in how we block and things opened up,” Hyde said. “Our defense has played really well, but the main area we’ve struggled in is special teams.”
No. 8 Lorena (5-0, 1-0) at Connally (3-2, 0-1)
Players to watch: Lorena QB Bradley Lina, LB Daylon Bartosh; Connally RB Jay’veon Sunday, WR Korie Black
Key matchup: Lorena defensive front vs. Connally RB Sunday
Breakdown: Connally coach Shane Anderson is still waiting for his team to put together a strong, four-quarter game. The trend continued last week as the Cadets dug a 34-14 hole at halftime against Salado before charging back in the second half in a 40-35 loss.
“Everyone was saying, I’m so proud of the kids for coming back. Well, I am too, but to me a comeback isn’t complete unless you come back and win,” Anderson said.
Connally has played much better at home, and it’ll need a complete effort to knock off the eighth-ranked and unbeaten Leopards. Anderson has drilled into his team a “let’s worry about us” mentality this week and not get bug-eyed over Lorena’s unbeaten record. But he’s well aware of the task that awaits.
“They’re the same Lorena they’ve always been, and to me it always starts with Coach (Ray) Biles,” Anderson said. “They’ve got great continuity, and if you look at their press box out at their stadium you see that they haven’t missed the playoffs since 2007. They expect to be there. … The main thing with them is that they don’t beat themselves. I look at Ray Biles as the Bill Snyder of high school football in that way.”
The Leopards displayed top-notch ball security last week in a 41-13 district-opening win over Fairfield, forcing five turnovers while committing none. Lorena’s defense was able to neutralize several of the Eagles’ big-play threats, but they may have an even tougher chore against Connally.
“We haven’t seen a guy like (Jay’Veon) Sunday,” Biles said. “I think those 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns in five games speak for themselves.”
Lorena’s ascent into the state rankings has been helped along by the speedy development of several new starters on the defensive line.
“Graduation kind of wiped us out on the defensive front,” Biles said. “We felt good about what we had coming back at linebacker, felt good about the secondary, it was just about how quickly those guys could jell up front. They’ve really stepped up.”
Madisonville (3-2, 1-0) at Fairfield (4-1, 0-1)
Players to watch: Madisonville: QB Tyrese Brown, RB/LB Aaron Nellums, LB Marcus Dorman; Fairfield: QB Chad Rushin, LB Jar-Mychael Hudson, WR Ty Bachtel
Key matchup: Madisonville passing game vs. Fairfield linebackers
Breakdown: It’s a keydistrict matchup as the Madisonville Mustangs travel to Fairfield.
Last week was a letdown for the Eagles, losing their battle of unbeatens against Lorena, 41-13. “You can’t win when you turn the ball over five times against a really good team,” said head coacah John Bachtel. “I thought we played hard, but just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Madisonville, on the other hand, is coming off a win against a decent Mexia team, 35-28. “[Madisonville] is a good football team,” said Bachtel. Still, he believes the key to the game is for Fairfield to do their job and not dwell on the last play. Regardless of the success or failure of the last play, the Eagles need to go on to the next play.
China Spring (3-2) at Houston St. Thomas (1-4)
Players to watch: China Spring QB Brayden Faulkner, RB Erik Hart; St. Thomas QB Peyton Matocha, WR Joshua Crissmon
Key matchup: China Spring secondary vs. St. Thomas WRs
Breakdown: Road trips from Waco to Houston aren’t typical in nondistrict play, but when his school was placed in a five-team district by the UIL, China Spring coach Brian Bell had to take what was available.
“Five-team districts just aren’t that common in the state of Texas, especially in 4A,” Bell said. “So we needed a Week 6 game, and we got lucky, St. Thomas needed one, too.”
The Eagles may have won just once in their first five weeks, but Bell knows they’re plenty capable of lighting up the scoreboard. St. Thomas won the TAPPS state 7-on-7 title this summer, and are averaging 40.8 points and 505 yards per game, behind an offense directed by coordinator Jerrod Johnson, the former Texas A&M quarterback.
Bell is pleased with the progress his team has made coming into this one, though. Last week, freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Cougars took down Argyle Liberty Christian, 37-16.
“It’s been a week-to-week process, but since week 1 at Lorena until now, we’ve started to jell more together,” Bell said. “It’s really been encouraging for our staff to see.”
This game will mark the final nondistrict contest for China Spring, which opens up 5-4A play next week at Stephenville.
Groesbeck (5-0, 1-0) at West (3-2, 1-0)
Players to watch: Groesbeck: QB Ty Hale, RB Ameer Lee, LB Jessie Salinas; West: QB Nathan Gerik, RB Preston Johnson, DT Henry Soukup
Key matchup: Whichever defense that gets the most stops
Breakdown: The key matchup sounds like a dumb one, but in this case, it’s going to be the key as two electrifying offenses take the field.
West has senior quarterback Nathan Gerik back from injury as he helped lead the Trojans to an overtime win a week ago. Groesbeck has Ty Hale who’s averaging around 200 passing yards per game. Both have plenty of targets out at receiver.
But neither team relies on slinging the football. And why would they with the running backs they each have. The Goats have Ameer Lee who has dazzled so far this season. While his punt return abilities are impressive, he’s just as dangerous in the backfield.
The Trojans have the one-two punch of Preston Johnson and Kain Klish. They aren’t similar in their attack, yet their styles complement each other perfectly.
Clifton (5-0) at Venus (1-4)
Players to watch: Clifton LB Riley Perry, OT/DT Santos Murrillo, QB Mason Brandenberger; Venus WR Kedrian Magee, RB Grant Smith
Key matchup: Clifton defensive line vs. Venus O-line
Breakdown: If the goal is to be better this week than we were last week, the Cubs are achieving that mission.
“I think we’ve seen improvement every week, and that’s really the goal of nondistrict,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said. “We want to be better this Friday than we were the previous Friday. That’s how we’re trying to approach every day on the field.”
Clifton’s defense had plenty of “known commodities” in the secondary and in the linebacker corps coming into the season, but had to figure out the personnel on the defensive line. But three converted linebackers have teamed with tough tackle Santos Murrillo to form a unit that has bordered on dominant. “They’ve answered the questions,” Caniford said.
Clifton’s defense could have a field day against a Venus team that didn’t score until its Week 4 game against Dallas Pinkston.
Salado (3-2, 1-0) at Robinson (2-2, 0-0)
Players to watch: Salado: RB Hunter Turk, RB Connor Cook; Robinson: QB Jordan Rogers, WR Noah Richard, RB Brady Kay
Key matchup: Salado running backs Hunter Turk and Connor Cook vs. Robinson defensive line
Breakdown: After a 28-27 win over Whitney two weeks ago, Robinson has used the bye week to prepare for Salado’s slot-T offense that features running backs Hunter Turk and Connor Cook.
Both backs surpassed 100 yards in a 40-35 win over Connally in the Eagles’ District 8-4A Division II opener last week.
“When you face an offense you don’t see all year, it’s definitely a challenge,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison. “They run a slot-T and they’re good at it. The bye week came at a perfect time for us to focus on tackling.”
The Rockets will counter with a more balanced spread offense that features quarterback Jordan Rogers, running back Brady Kay and wide receiver Noah Richard.
McGregor (3-2, 0-1) at Maypearl (0-4, 0-1)
Players to watch: McGregor: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB Cade Zacharias, WR Tanner Ledesma; Maypearl: QB Cooper Maxwell, WR Lex Lewis, LB J.J. Brooks
Key matchup: McGregor QB Veandre McDaniel vs. Maypearl secondary
Breakdown: After exploding for 160 points in the first three wins, McGregor has scored just seven in the last two losses, including last week’s 27-7 loss to Whitney to open District 9-3A Division I.
The Bulldogs’ biggest issue has been turnovers as they’ve made 10 in the last two games.
“The last two weeks we’ve had turnover flu,” said McGregor coach Judd Thrash. “A lot of it has to do with guys facing adversity for the first time the last two weeks. We know the competition is good but we’re beating ourselves.”
McGregor hopes to correct its issues against a winless Maypearl team. Thrash is counting on dual-threat quarterback Veandre McDaniel, running back Cade Zacharias and wide receiver Tanner Ledesma to get the offense moving in the right direction again.
“Maypearl has a lot of big, physical guys, so we’ll definitely try to use our speed,” Thrash said.
Tyler T.K. Gorman (3-1) at Reicher (2-3)
Players to watch: TKG: QB Jake Smith, WR Tyler Hobbs, DB Emmanuel Milton; Reicher: QB Ben Brittain, QB/RB Jake Boozer, WR Matt Torres
Key matchup: Reicher QB Brittain vs. Gorman’s defensive backs
Breakdown: Records don’t tell the full story about either teams entering this non-district contest. While Gorman seems to have the better record, their wins have come against suspect competition, while Reicher has played some difficult opponents. Add to that Reicher was without Brittain for the first few games of the season and the record becomes more suspect. Boozer did a good job as Brittain’s substitute, but now that Reicher has their offense back in one piece, the team is starting to roll, winning last week’s contest against Arlington Grace Prep, 37-35. Gorman is also coming off a win, 49-8 against a winless Redwater team.
If the past is any indication, Reicher should have the edge in this contest, having advanced into the playoffs last year, while Gorman finished out their season 6-4, 2-3 in district. Add to that the home field advantage, and things seem to indicate that Reicher should come out ahead, but the Cougars can’t afford to take the Crusaders for granted.
Week 6: Trib staff high school football picks
|KRISTA
PIRTLE
|GLYNN
BEATY
|CHAD
CONINE
|DISTRICT 8-6A
|Waco High at Copperas Cove
|Waco High
|Cove
|Waco High
|Belton at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Joshua at University
|University
|Joshua
|University
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Lorena at Connally
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Salado at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Saladoa
|Madisonville at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Groesbeck at West
|West
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|McGregor at Maypearl
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Grandview at Teague
|Teague
|Grandview
|Grandview
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Troy at Jarrell
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Bosqueville at Italy
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Itasca
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Moody at Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Rosebud-Lott at Marlin
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|TAPPS 6-MAN DISTRICT 2 DIV. II
|Live Oak at New Braunfels Christian
|Live Oak
|N.B.
|N.B.
|TCAF 6-MAN DISTRICT 1
|Parkview at Granbury Cornerstone
|Parkview
|Cornerstone
|Parkview
|NON-DISTRICT
|China Spring at Hou. St. Thomas (6:30)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Glen Rose at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Glen Rose
|Hillsboro at Wills Point
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Katy St. John XXIII at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Clifton at Venus
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Hamilton
|Chilton at Florence
|Florence
|Florence
|Chilton
|Tyler T.K. Gorman at Reicher
|Reicher
|Gorman
|Gorman
|Texas Wind at Conroe Northside (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Northside
|Wind
|6-MAN
|Methodist Home at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Jonesboro at Aquilla
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Aquilla
|Covington at Penelope
|Covington
|Covington
|Penelope
|Kopperl at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Coolidge at Calvert
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Calvert
|Evant at Three Way
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Cranfills Gap at Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Gap
|Gap
|Iredell at Bynum
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Gorman at Morgan
|Gorman
|Morgan
|Gorman
|McDade at Mount Calm
|McDade
|McDade
|Calm
|Prairie Lea at Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Prairie Lea
|Prairie Lea
|Lingleville at Walnut Springs (7 p.m. Sat.)
|WS
|WS
|WS
|RECORDS
|Last week
|28-17
|25-20
|33-12
|Season to date
|133-72
|117-88
|143-62