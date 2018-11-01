Midway (6-1, 6-0) at Temple (8-0, 6-0)
Players to watch: Midway: RB James Fullbright, DB Parker Nall; Temple: QB Jared Wiley, S Monto President
Key matchup: There’s no way to pick just one
Breakdown: Temple is the place to be Friday night with one of the biggest games in the state going down.
Sure, the outcome of this game will determine the district champ and where these teams line up come playoffs, but what makes this contest an absolute monster isn’t necessarily what is determined once time runs out on the clock. This game is going to be a hard fought battle from the opening kickoff as two talented teams are fairly similar in the way they match up.
They’ll each be ready to take on a talented running back. Midway’s defense has been trying to tackle James Fullbright in practice since August, while Temple has been doing the same thing with De’Jon Overton and Anthony Jackson.
Those defensive fronts for each team are something else with talent abounding in the secondary.
These teams have dismantled nearly every team they’ve played in district contests. Midway’s struggle came in the first week of league action against Killeen coming off a rained out game in Dallas, while Temple’s was an instant classic, triple overtime bout with Belton.
Midway will take on Belton in the regular season finale, while Temple closes its slate with Copperas Cove. Both teams are putting up similar standout averages.
With the exception of the 58-55 win over Belton, Temple has outscored its opponents by a total of 304-76. Midway, meanwhile, has topped its district foes by a total of 289-99.
Waco High (1-7, 0-6) at Belton (6-2, 5-1)
Players to watch: Waco: RB Randy Carpenter, DL Cory Ebron; Belton: WR Anthony Brown, QB Ruben Jimenez
Key matchup:
Breakdown: Belton will be without starting quarterback Connor Carothers as his season ended a week ago with an injury sustained against Ellison.
Ruben Jimenez played the remainder of the game for Belton and is expected to make the start this week. A sophomore, he completed all but one of his passes for 250 yards and four scores as the Tigers recorded a single-game record for points with 85 over the Eagles.
Waco High, meanwhile, is still searching for its first district victory. After the loss to Temple a week ago, Lions’ head coach Kwame Cavil said his guys will “get there,” referring to the level Waco High needs to compete at to be successful in such a ravenous district.
The Lions rotated at quarterback against the Wildcats with Jordan Fuller and Davion Long. Randy Carpenter continued to get a bulk of the carries at running back.
Waco High has proven its ability to make the big plays, as it did twice against one of the top defenses in the area in Temple a week ago. However, the Lions merely need to continue the rhythm from a big gain and carry it over to getting into the end zone.
Everman (3-5, 3-3) at University (3-5, 2-4)
Players to watch: Everman: WR Juan Davis, QB Antonio Little; University: QB Emilio Arechiga, RB Lei’Moryan Goss
Key matchup: Everman rush game vs. University front seven
Breakdown: A big reason behind Everman’s win over Cleburne was the Bulldogs’ ability to dominate the clock. Everman’s time of possession a week ago was more than 30 minutes as the Bulldogs won by seven points.
For University to have a chance at topping Everman, the Trojans must limit that Bulldogs’ run game.
Jayden Hollie leads Everman with 128 carries for 650 yards and five touchdowns. Juan Davis and Quintin Norton each have 172 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs average just under 200 rushing yards per game.
Coming off a contest against state-ranked Aledo, University has a chance at upending Everman. There’s currently a three-way tie for fourth place in the district as Everman, Cleburne and Burleson each have three league wins. University is right behind them with a 2-4 record.
Brownwood (4-3, 1-1) at La Vega (6-2, 2-0)
Players to watch: Brownwood: QB Tommy Bowden, RB Reece Rodgers; La Vega: QB Ara Rauls, LB Jared Rogers
Key matchup: Brownwood run game vs. La Vega front seven
Breakdown: Brownwood entered last week’s rivalry contest against Stephenville on a four-game win streak. The Lions’ run game was a main reason for their success. Stephenville, however, completely shut that down in its win a week ago.
La Vega has plenty of defensive talent to do the same thing this week. The Pirates have a massive front seven, including the talented Jared Rogers at linebacker, in addition to a speedy and talented secondary.
La Vega, as usual, is known for its strong play defensively. But this Pirates offense is something special, as was displayed last week in the win over China Spring.
La Vega finished with more than 450 yards of total offense as Ara Rauls ran for 103 yards and Jar’Quae Walton ran for 138 yards as the two combined for six rushing touchdowns on the night. These Pirates aren’t one trick ponies as Rauls has the capability to sling the ball downfield. He finished a week ago with 106 yards with only one incompletion. That ability keeps opposing defenses from loading the box with eight or nine guys. Basically, it keeps them honest.
With a win, La Vega can clinch at least a share of the district title. The Pirates haven’t lost a district contest since 2014
Bruceville-Eddy (5-4, 3-2) at Bosqueville (5-3, 4-0)
Players to watch: Bruceville-Eddy RB/LB Nathan Quattlebaum, FB/CB Johnny Lewis; Bosqueville S Tanner Sepulveda, WR Marcell Estell, QB Tyler Webb
Key matchup: Bosqueville linebackers vs. B-Eddy RB Quattlebaum
Breakdown: Bosqueville’s in it to win it. If the Bulldogs seize a victory at home against the visiting Eagles, they’ll clinch the championship of District 8-2A Div. I.
“They know what’s at stake,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “The Riesel game was a big one for us. If we continue to take care of business, we’ll meet our goal.”
Bruceville-Eddy has its own mission in mind, as a Eagle triumph would sew up a second straight playoff berth. The Eagles like to spread teams wide and open up running lanes for junior Nathan Quattlebaum, who popped for 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns last week.
But Bosqueville is getting the job done defensively, having surrendered only 34 points in its four district wins. The Bulldogs also have had two weeks to prepare for this one.
“Obviously bye weeks can be good, and sometimes they’re not,” Zander said. “We approached ours a little differently this time, had a little more relaxation and tried to focus on us.”
Reicher (4-4, 2-0) at Texas School for Deaf (5-3, 1-1)
Players to watch: Reicher QB Ben Brittain, RB A.J. Morales, WR Jake Boozer; TSD DE/TE Chandler Sexton-Ruiz, RB/DB Preston Garrett
Key matchup: Reicher receivers vs. TSD secondary
Breakdown: Better to be hurt early than late.
That’s what Reicher coach John Ryan has determined. His Cougars have endured their share of injuries, including to star QB Ben Brittain earlier in the year, but as they enter Week 10, “Right now, we’re as healthy as we’ve been all year,” Ryan said.
Reicher has put together two lopsided wins to kick off district play in TAPPS 3-III. The Cougars aim to keep that going to attempt to set up a showdown for the district title with Boerne Geneva in Week 11.
“We try not to look past anyone we’re playing,” Ryan said. “But, obviously, Reicher has a long tradition of winning district championships, so that is brought up from time to time.”
The Texas School for the Deaf Rangers are coming off a 41-12 beatdown of San Marcos Academy last week. Ryan said that TSD brings a “ton of physicality” to the game with its old-school, John Tyler-sweep attack, so stopping the run will be paramount for the Cougars.
Vanguard (6-1, 3-0) at Round Rock Concordia (3-5, 0-3)
Players to watch: Vanguard UT Carter Klepper, RB Pierce Snokhous, LB Jackson Davis; Concordia RB Ryan Unrath
Key matchup: Vanguard defense vs. Concordia running game
Breakdown: In order to set themselves up for a potential district championship game in Week 11 with Austin Veritas, the Vikings first need to take care of business at Concordia.
Vanguard coach Zach Seifert said that the Vikings have spent this week mostly “fine-tuning” things, both offensively and defensively. He said that his tacklers were occasionally a step out of position in last week’s 72-22 win over Marble Falls Faith, “and we’ve got to be in the right spot to make the right play.”
Concordia hasn’t mustered much success in district play, but the Cardinals have a decent running game, led by Ryan Unrath (20 TDs). Vanguard wants to build a wall and take that running attack away, forcing Concordia out of its comfort zone and into the Vikings’ wheelhouse.
After all, that’s where Carter Klepper can shine. The 6-foot-4 safety leads all Texas six-man players with 10 interceptions on the year.
“I’ve been doing this a while, and 10 interceptions is just crazy. Two or three might be a good year,” Seifert said. “But he’s very deceptive. He may look like he’s out of position, but he’s got that big, tall frame, and then he can outjump everybody to the ball. He’s tough to throw over.”
Fairfield (6-2, 2-2) at Robinson (5-3, 3-1)
Players to watch: Fairfield: QB Blake Posey, RB Kameron Ransom, RB Jayshaun Hatcher: Robinson: QB Jordan Rogers, RB Brady Kay, WR Noah Richard
Key matchup: Fairfield RB Kameron Ransom vs. Fairfield defensive line
Breakdown: Fairfield threw a wrench into the District 8-4A Division II race by blowing past Connally, 44-9, last week.
Kameron Ransom and Jayshaun Hatcher scored three touchdowns apiece while the Eagles defense shut down a Connally offense led by Central Texas leading rusher Jay’Veon Sunday.
“They’re a good football team and have been ranked in the top 10 most of the year for a reason,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison. “It will be a big challenge for us.”
The Rockets have put themselves in strong position for the playoffs with consecutive wins over Madisonville and Mexia. In last week’s 35-28 overtime win over Mexia, Robinson climbed out of a 20-0 hole to force overtime before Brady Kay scored the winning touchdown on a 13-yard run.
“Our kids never quit,” Allison said. “We fell down early but we kept playing hard and I’m really proud of them.”
Madisonville (5-4, 3-2) at Lorena (7-1, 3-1)
Players to watch: Madisonville: QB Tyrese Brown, RB Aaron Nellums, DB Jeremiah Gilbert; Lorena: WR Ben Craig, QB Bradley Lina, DE Daylon Bartosh
Key matchup: Lorena QB Bradley Lina vs. Madisonville secondary
Breakdown: Lorena is eager to play Madisonville after losing both matchups last year, including an area playoff game. Following impressive wins over Robinson and Salado, Lorena has had two weeks to prepare for Madisonville.
“You’re always a little leery when you’re winning and then you have time off,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “But it is a good time to go back to fundamentals and re-evaluate where you are as a team. Our kids have done a real good job of focusing on one game at a time.”
The game will feature a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks in Madisonville’s Tyrese Brown and Lorena’s Bradley Lina. Brown has passed for 550 yards and six touchdown and rushed for 932 yards and three scores while Lina has passed for 1,483 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 423 yards and eight scores.
“They’ve a very good offensive football team,” Biles said. “They have several guys who can run the ball and a good quarterback. They’re well coached and their kids play very hard.”
San Saba (8-0, 3-0) at Crawford (4-4, 2-1)
Players to watch: San Saba: QB Sean O’Keefe, WR Logan Glover, RB Eli Salinas; Crawford: QB Tanner Jacobs, LB Jarret Milam, NG John Roach
Breakdown: With a dynamic offense and an outstanding defense, Salado has torn through its schedule with eight straight wins.
Crawford coach Delbert Kelm knows the task his team faces as it seeks a win to solidify its playoff chances.
“They’re playing with confidence, and when you’re undefeated you’re going to be confident,” Kelm said. “They have all the elements of a very good football team. They play great defense with a lot of guys who run to the ball. They’ve got a big, physical offensive line and multiple weapons.”
Salado quarterback Sean O’Keefe has passed for 1,496 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 759 yards and eight scores. Salado also features a strong running game led by Eli Salinas with 1,021 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“It’s not an unmanageable task for us,” Kelm said. “It won’t be something the Crawford Pirates haven’t faced before.”
No. 3 Mart (7-1, 3-0) at Dawson (4-3, 2-1)
Players to watch: Mart: RB Shatydrick Bailey, RB Tyrek Horne, LB Preston Lane; Dawson: OL/DT Carson Henderson, RB/DB Trevon Babers Jr.
Key matchup: Mart running game vs. Dawson defense
Breakdown: Mart was blanked in Week 3’s showdown against 3A No. 9 Franklin. The game was the exception to the rule. Outside that game, Mart has dominated their opponents, 380-48, including 186-0 in three district games. The defending state champs seem to be rolling full speed ahead toward the playoffs, but there is always the possibility of a letdown after such a powerful season. There is the commitment to excel, and the Panthers will want to continue building momentum as they near the playoffs.
Dawson has shown improvement over the previous year. The Bulldogs have been able to put points on the board, and the defense has kept themselves within games even in the losses. Throughout the season, Dawson has demonstrated an ability to play with anybody, and that mindset will help in this key district contest. A win will bring them into a tie with the Panthers for the district lead. The Bulldogs know they have their hands full this week, but they also know that the games are played on the field and not on paper. They believe they’ll be ready and, if they can play consistent, team-centered ball, then the possibility is there for an upset.
Ferris (5-3, 2-1) at Hillsboro (4-4, 1-1)
Players to watch: Ferris: QB Kobe Lankford, WR Matthew Nunez, LB Tanner Maddox; Hillsboro: QB Thomas Pratt, RB Kaleb Howard, DB Jaace Miles
Key matchup: QB Pratt vs. Ferris’ DBs
Breakdown: The Yellowjacketsopened the season with two losses before reeling off four wins in a row, including their district opener against Godley. After a setback against district leader Glen Rose, Ferris bounced back with a convincing 69-6 win over Venus. There is a lot of confidence in the team, but also an awareness that they can’t take any opponent for granted. If they can win out, the ‘jackets will be in the playoffs, and then it’s a new season with new opportunities.
Hillsboro’s record is deceiving, with their losses coming against some of the better teams in Central Texas. The wins, with one exception, have been blowouts, so the Eagles know they can score when they have to. The Eagles have a solid passer in Pratt and a good running game, and the defense has shown the ability to stop opponents. The defense needs more consistency and a willingness to take their game up some. Playing at home has been a strength for Hillsboro, and the team intends to use that advantage as much as they can.