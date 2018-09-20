Ellison (1-2, 1-0) at Midway (1-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Midway: James Fullbright III, Trevius Hodges, Parker Nall; Ellison: Tye Hill, Rian McKinley, Breezion Spiller
Key matchup: Midway defense vs. Ellison special teams
Breakdown: After last week’s district-opening win over Killeen, Midway head coach Jeff Hulme decided his team might have a different identity than it’s sported in years past. After fielding high-flying offenses in recent years that may have overshadowed the defenses, this year’s Panther defense is taking over.
A week ago, when the Kangaroos started a few of their offensive drives in prime field position, the Midway defenders stood tall and kept Killeen off the scoreboard.
This week, Midway faces an Ellison team still excited from their postseason berth a year ago that broke a decade long playoff drought. The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping to build off last week’s district opening win over Waco High.
After their win, Ellison senior running back Tye Hill described a potential win at Midway as his team’s Super Bowl because of the Panthers’ history of success against Ellison.
No. 8 La Vega (1-2) at Pflugerville (2-1)
Players to watch: La Vega: Elisha Cummings, Jared Rogers; Pflugerville: Elijah Oakmon, Ik Evbayiro, Jalyn Fuller
Key matchup: La Vega run game vs. Pflugerville run game
Breakdown: La Vega is merely a play or two from being 3-0 this season against an early nonconference slate stacked with quality opponents. The Pirates, though, have dropped two straight and look to get back to their winning ways against Pflugerville on Friday.
The matchup will feature a pair of teams that have found great success this season so far in running the football. For La Vega it’s running back Elisha Cummings, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Pirates’ first three contests. And in usual La Vega fashion, the Pirates have more than one big-time rushing threat as Jar’Quae Watson has also racked up yards.
Pflugerville boasts a talented freshman quarterback that is running the system well so far this year. Elijah Oakmon is coming off a game where he finished with 229 yards on 21 carries in the Panthers’ win over Elgin, 27-10, last Thursday.
University (1-2) at Cleburne (2-0)
Players to watch: University: DL Felipe Gonzales, RB Jeremiah Stroupe, DB Caleb Russell; Cleburne: QB Gunnar Hammond, WR Jamari Bradley, LB Braxton Bailey
Key matchup: Cleburne QB Gunnar Hammond vs. University secondary
Breakdown: After breaking its 47-game losing streak with a 37-0 thrashing of Austin Travis two weeks ago, University couldn’t follow up on its success as it dropped a 51-6 decision to Burleson.
“We need to go all the way back to the drawing board and redo everything,” said University coach Rodney Smith. “We weren’t ready to play and that’s all on me. Hopefully we’ll be ready to play this week.”
The Trojans will face a Cleburne squad that romped to a 40-22 win over Fort Worth South Hills followed by a 41-20 win over Chisholm Trail in the first two games.
Sophomore quarterback Gunnar Hammond has been outstanding as a passing and running threat while Jamari Bradley is a dangerous receiver.
“Cleburne is very sound and seems to be heading in the right direction,” Smith said. “They do a good job of taking advantage of certain situations. We have to stay at home and make plays.”
Alvarado (0-3) at China Spring (1-2), 6 p.m.
Players to watch: China Spring: QB Brayden Faulkner, WR K.J. Peoples, RB Erik Hart; Alvarado: QB Josh Syrus, RB Andrew Barajas, LB Dylan Roudebush
Key matchup: Alvarado RB Andrew Barajas vs. China Spring defensive line
Breakdown: China Spring watched Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday amass 197 yards rushing in last week’s 38-16 loss. Now the Cougars will face another outstanding running back in Alvarado’s Andrew Barajas, who has rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
“Alvarado is a run heavy team that will run the football right at you in the old school Power-I,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell.
The Cougars will counter with Erik Hart, who is coming off a 152-yard rushing performance against the Cadets. Bell will continue to go with freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner as he adjusts to playing at the high school level.
“Brayden had a couple of turnovers last week, but all and all he’s getting better each week,” Bell said. “He’s our offensive leader and is taking control.”
Robinson (1-2) at Whitney (2-1)
Players to watch: Robinson RB Brady Kay; Robinson QB Jordan Rogers; Whitney QB Devin Wilson; Whitney RB/LB Dez Garner
Key matchup: Robinson defensive “spies” vs. Whitney QB Wilson
Breakdown: Under first-year head coach Mark Byrd, the Wildcats have won two of their first three games, opening with wins over Jarrell and Marlin before falling in a tight game against rival Hillsboro last week, 23-16.
“Coach Byrd does a great job with those guys, they run it and throw it well, and defensively they do a great job, too,” said Robinson coach Tommy Allison.
Allison’s Rockets are coming off an overtime loss to Troy, and though Robinson has shown flashes of beauty they’ve also made some ugly errors that Allison wants to get corrected.
“We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Allison said. “We’ve just got to play smarter, whether it’s tackling better or taking care of penalties, whatever it might be.”
This game features a nice quarterback duel, between Robinson’s up-and-coming Jordan Rogers and Whitney’s dual-threat star Devin Wilson. But don’t count out the running impact of sophomore Brady Kay of Robinson, as he’s piled up 510 yards and five touchdowns in the Rockets’ first three games.
Lorena (3-0) at Teague (0-2)
Players to watch: Lorena QB Bradley Lina; Lorena LB Zane Grimm; Teague QB Zack Satterwhite; Teague RB/DL Gelico Green
Key matchup: Teague receivers vs. Lorena secondary
Breakdown: Lorena hasn’t had to lick its wounds in the training room much this season, one reason the Leopards have remained unblemished in the loss column.
“We’ve been pretty healthy, pretty fortunate to be in good shape,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “We’ve had some minor things, but nothing major or critical. That’s big in small-school football.”
A catalyst for Lorena has been do-it-all QB Bradley Lina, who has passed for 612 yards, rushed for 173 and accounted for 10 touchdowns. The Leopards are about 50-50 on their run-pass breakdown, so if the game turned into a slugfest in the mud, they should be OK.
Teague had an open date last week after losses to Malakoff and Mexia. Biles said that his team can’t afford to look at the Lions’ 0-2 record and dismiss them as an inferior opponent.
“They’ve played two good teams,” Biles said. “We watched the film from the Malakoff game, and holy-moly, those guys have some players. And Mexia has a good team, too. … Teague is tremendously quick and they can get the ball down in the field in a hurry, so we’ll have our hands full trying to contain that offense.”
Rogers (2-1) at Bosqueville (1-2)
Players to watch: Bosqueville: QB Tyler Webb, WR Zastan Madkins, RB Marcell Estell; Rogers: WR Joshua Minor, DB Mathew Guzman, QB Heath Schiller
Key matchup: Bosqueville QB Tyler Webb vs. Rogers secondary
Breakdown: After losing its first two games, Bosqueville put the hammer down last week in a 68-14 blowout of Reicher, as Tyler Webb hit 15 of 22 passes for 333 yards and six touchdowns.
“The main thing was we came out with a lot of intensity and focus and executed what we wanted on offense and defense,” said Bosqueville coach Clint Zander. “We got some turnovers that helped us and took all the momentum they might have had.”
The Bulldogs will face a Rogers squad that opened the season with a 35-21 win over Little River Academy followed by a 41-0 pounding of Bruceville-Eddy.
But last week the Eagles were on the wrong end of a 60-23 loss to McGregor. That left them with something in common with Bosqueville as it dropped a 48-30 decision to McGregor the previous week.
“Rogers has a really good running game and kind of a pistol-option offense,” Zander said. “They do a good job executing and have some big linemen up front and try to run right at you. It will be a good test for our defense.”
McGregor (3-0) at Clifton (3-0)
Players to watch: Clifton: Mason Brandenberger, Alfredo Rodriguez, Riley Perry; McGregor: Veandre McDaniel, Tanner Ledesma, Jhobe Smith
Key matchup: Clifton defense vs. McGregor offense
Breakdown: Something’s got to give. McGregor is averaging more than 50 points per game so far this season. Clifton is giving up less than five points per game. So which will prevail – the Bulldogs’ offense or the Cubs’ defense? We’ll find out Friday night.
So far, Clifton has gone up against rush-heavy teams, so facing a successful spread offense with a quarterback that leads Central Texas in passing yards per game will be a whole different challenge. But Clifton isn’t a one-trick program that solely leans on its defense.
Offensively, the Cubs are more balanced than they have been in years past as QB Mason Brandenberger and the Cub receivers are a perfect balance to what Alfredo Rodriguez racks up on the ground.
Then as far as McGregor is concerned, along with their don’t blink or you’ll miss it offense – they called out head coach Judd Thrash at halftime of the first game for calling plays too slowly – the Bulldogs take great pride in their defense.
Connally (2-1) vs. Gatesville (1-2)
Players to watch: Connally: Gaylon Glynn, Jay’veon Sunday, Korie Black; Gatesville: Zach Mueller, Tyler Lewis, Braden Luensmann
Key matchup: Jay’veon Sunday vs. Gatesville defense
Breakdown: If he hasn’t proved it through three games where he averages 260 rushing yards a game to lead all of Central Texas, then people aren’t paying attention to Connally running back Jay’veon Sunday. A week ago against China Spring, Sunday powered through the line of scrimmage, where the Cadet offensive line was doing a superb job of opening up holes, and then he zipped away from defenders. He’s got speed and power, a dangerous mix for opposing defenses to attempt to contain.
And to balance out his running attack, the Cadets have Gaylon Glynn at quarterback. A week ago, he was a little long on a few of his passes, but he’s got plenty of potential to hit his receivers for big play after big play.
Gatesville, meanwhile, go with the multi-quarterback attack. The past two weeks, six different Hornets have taken shotgun snaps from center.
No. 6 Mart (2-1) at Riesel (3-0)
Players to watch: Mart RB Tyrek Horne, RB Shatydrick Bailey; Riesel QB/DB Steven Searcy; Riesel OL/LB Dakota Robert
Key matchup: Mart rushing attack vs. Riesel defensive front
Breakdown: Is a rivalry really a rivalry when one team has a lopsided winning record against the other? Mart has dominated the series against the neighboring towns, but both teams will find a special reward in winning.
“We try not to worry about the name across the jersey,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. “Their quarterback can run and throw and they have a couple of good running backs. (Riesel head coach Robert) Little always does a good job and we know it will be a good, tough team.”
As for Little, he has a lot of confidence in his quarterback, Steven Searcy. “He’s a tremendous leader for our team. You know he’ll give 100 percent,” the coach said.
Little knows execution will be paramount against a state-ranked, defending state champion team like Mart.
Holland (2-1) at Crawford (2-1)
Players to watch: Holland LB Clay Kopper; Holland LB Garrett Kurtz; Crawford OL/DL Seth Kohlscheen; Crawford RB/DB Trey Lacina
Key matchup: Crawford second-level blocking vs. Holland linebackers
Breakdown: Neither loss on the docket of the Pirates or the Hornets could be considered shameful – Crawford fell to unbeaten 3A team Clifton while Holland lost to state-ranked Mart two weeks ago. Yet despite two strong wins to their credit, Crawford coach Delbert Kelm said his bunch “still has a ways to go.”
“We’re making improvements, but we’ve still been more inconsistent on offense than I’d like to be,” Kelm said. “Luckily, our defense has played well, so that’s saved us.”
In its two wins, Crawford has allowed a total of just 17 points, but Holland put up 45 in a win over Florence last week, so the Pirates will have to be locked in on their assignments.
Whatever the outcome, Kelm thinks these sturdy matchups are setting his team up well for later in the season. “Hopefully it pays off in the long run, that each game we’re able to take something out of it to help us for district play,” Kelm said.
Bremond (1-2) at Reicher (1-2)
Players to watch: Bremond QB JT Anthony, WR Rykendria Paul; Reicher QB/WR Jake Boozer; QB Ben Brittain
Key matchup: Reicher quarterbacks vs. Bremond DBs
Breakdown: With matching 1-2 records, neither team is happy with where they are right now, but neither are they panicked.
Reicher head coach John Ryan has confidence in his team. He thinks the game will be competitive, and regarding his team, Ryan said, “We need to protect the ball better and make better plays as a team.” He says the Cougars are getting better, but still are looking to put together a complete game in all three phases.
Bremond has lost to some good teams and plays defense very well. According to Ryan, Bremond’s offensive line is one of the Tigers’ major strengths, and the running game will be hard to defend.
Live Oak (0-3) at Methodist Home (2-1)
Players to watch: Live Oak UT Ben Buras; Live Oak RB/DL Carter Mencken; MCH QB Solomon Harvey; MCH WR Dremon Bible
Key matchup: It’s been a stormy year, weather-wise, for these teams in the early going. “I think we’re used to rain games by now, this should be the fourth in a row for us,” Live Oak coach Brice Helton said.
This one pits a matchup of defending state champions, as Live Oak won the TAPPS Division II title last year while MCH claimed the TCAF crown. Like last year, the Falcons have been slow out of the gate from a winning perspective, but it’s more a byproduct of a tough schedule than anything else, Helton said.
“The kids remember last season. We have a similar record, but not for the same reason,” said Helton, whose team has lost to Vanguard, Parkview and Jonesboro. “I think we’re getting better and continuing to fight each week.”
As for the Bulldogs, they’re off to a 2-1 start, but are still learning on the fly. It’s a relatively new, inexperienced roster for MCH, so that’s to be expected.
“We’re still kind of figuring out what a successful practice looks like, and how to carry that over to the games,” MCH coach Matt Rodgers said. “Everybody is new, so stuff is still taking a while to start clicking, but we’re moving in the right direction.”