No. 8 Stephenville (4-2, 1-0) at No. 3 La Vega (4-2, 0-0)
Players to watch: Stephenville RB Krece Nowak, WR Kyle Lindsey, LB Blu Caylor; La Vega RB John Richards, QB Ara Rauls, S Donta Stuart
Key matchup: La Vega running backs vs. Stephenville defensive line
Breakdown: La Vega’s offense has been on a roll by averaging 54 points in the last three games. Jar’Que Walton, Elisha Cummings and John Richards are all dangerous runners, and quarterback Ara Rauls does a tremendous job operating the offense.
“It’s not hard to run when you’ve got holes like we have had to run through,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “Our offensive line has done a real good job of run blocking the last few weeks.”
While this is La Vega’s District 5-4A Division I opener, Stephenville hung on for a 21-14 win over China Spring last week in its district opener. Krece Nowak is a superb running and receiving threat for Stephenville.
“Stephenville is a very good football team,” Hyde said. “They’re multiple offensively and are very good defensively.”
Burleson Centennial (6-1, 4-1) at University (3-3, 2-2)
Players to watch: Centennial QB Kyle Burns, ATH David Robinson; University RB Jeremiah Stroupe, RB Obie Cooper
Key matchup: Centennial linebackers vs. University’s Jeremiah Stroupe
Breakdown: University’s turnaround has inspired as one of the top stories of the Central Texas season, but the Trojans don’t want to stop now. At 2-2 in district play, they’re right on the outside of the playoff hunt, but they’ve at least put themselves in contention.
A win over Centennial would be monumental in that push. The Spartans have won four in a row coming into Friday’s game, relying heavily on a stingy defense that has allowed only 22 points in those four games.
There’s not much mystery to what University wants to do, with good reason. Jeremiah Stroupe has emerged as one of the top running backs in Central Texas, having accumulated 927 rushing yards on the season. To his credit are two games of 200-plus yards, including last week’s season-high 243 yards and two touchdowns against Arlington Seguin, the Trojans’ second straight district win.
Taking away Stroupe won’t be simple for Centennial. But if that happens, the Trojans will need other playmakers like RB Obie Cooper and QB Emilio Arechiga to make the Spartans pay.
No. 6 Lexington (5-1, 1-0) at Clifton (7-0, 1-0)
Players to watch: Lexington QB Sheldon Springer, RB Ja’Kobe Cooper, LB Aaron Miller; Clifton QB Mason Brandenberger, RB Alfredo Rodriguez, RB Riley Perry
Key matchup: Clifton QB Mason Brandenberger vs. Lexington secondary
Breakdown: Clifton continued to show it’s one of the best teams in Central Texas by romping to a 70-0 win over Hamilton in the District 8-3A Division II opener to stay unbeaten with a 7-0 overall record.
Mason Brandenberger is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 497 yards and three scores. Alfredo Rodriguez has rushed for 610 yards and 10 scores while Riley Perry has added 564 yards rushing and seven scores.
“I think we’ve been playing well,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “We get a little better every week at certain phases of the game. Now we’ll face a veteran team that has 19 seniors. Lexington is a real good football team and this will be a good indicator of where we’re at and what need to do as we head toward November.”
Lexington opened district with a 63-7 thrashing of Florence, and features a pair of dynamic offensive players in quarterback Sheldon Springer and running back Ja’Kobe Cooper.
Goldthwaite (1-5, 0-1) at Crawford (3-3, 1-0)
Players to watch: Goldthwaite QB Drew Hermesmeyer, WR Isaac Chavez, OL Zabreigh Odom; Crawford RB Trey Lacina, OL Seth Kohlscheen, OL Landry Bruce
Key matchup: Crawford RB Trey Lacina vs. Goldthwaite defensive line
Breakdown: Crawford opened District 7-2A Division I with a 25-10 win over Valley Mills last week. The Pirates’ defense played its usual strong game while the offense showed more production than in previous weeks.
“I’m happy we got a win, but we still have room for improvement,” said Crawford coach Delbert Kelm. “We’re making progress and that’s what we’ve got to do right now. I don’t think winning the first district game was imperative, but you don’t want to start in a hole.”
The win over Valley Mills snapped a two-game losing streak for the Pirates. Meanwhile, Goldthwaite opened district with a 78-0 loss to powerful Salado.
“I have tremendous respect for Coach (Gary) Proffitt,” Kelm said. “They’re very young and have struggled some, but any time you play Goldthwaite you’d better be ready to play or you’ll be in trouble. We’re not at point where we can afford to have a letdown.”
Waco High (1-5, 0-4) at Shoemaker (0-6, 0-4)
Players to watch: Waco RB Randy Carpenter, DL Cory Ebron, Shoemaker DB Devin Owens, QB Mark Walker
Key matchup: Waco offensive line vs. Shoemaker defensive line
Breakdown: The fight was there from the Waco High Lions a week ago in their homecoming loss. The scoreboard, however, showed there’s still more improvement for the team to make with four weeks remaining in the regular season.
Running back Randy Carpenter continued to have success on the field as he finished with 144 yards a week ago.
This week, the Lions have the chance to get a district win against Shoemaker on the road at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen. The last time the Grey Wolves won a game was Nov. 13, 2015. With a handful of sophomores starting on varsity, this Shoemaker team is young but improving as the season goes on.
Winless or not, the Grey Wolves are a scrappy bunch that nearly ended their 20-plus game losing streak two weeks ago, but Killeen ruined that when the Kangaroos scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to come back for a 25-21 victory.
Gatesville (2-5, 0-1) at China Spring (4-3, 0-1)
Players to watch: ATH Zach Mueller, QB Preston Preciado; China Spring: RB Erik Hart, S Payton Spell
Key matchup: Gatesville front seven vs. China Spring RB Erik Hart
Breakdown: In a five-team district race, China Spring and Gatesville are the only squads with an 0-1 record to start. (La Vega is currently 0-0 coming off a bye last week.)
In order to boost the chances of punching a postseason ticket, Friday’s game is critical for these two squads. Yes, every district game is key and carries playoff implications. But this matchup between the Cougars and the Hornets takes things to the next level when it comes to playoff probability.
Gatesville continues to rotate players at the quarterback position, while China Spring’s freshman signal-caller Brayden Faulkner is improving each week and finding more confidence. The Cougars’ Erik Hart is still up to his ol’ record-breaking ways at running back, recording at least 100 yards in every China Spring contest.
Meanwhile, Zach Mueller for the Hornets is a key player wherever he lines up. He’s rotated in at quarterback, has run the football and has split out wide to catch a pass.
Gatesville is coming in off a 34-14 loss to Brownwood. China Spring dropped a close contest to Stephenville, 21-14.
Mexia (2-4, 0-2) vs. Connally (5-2, 2-1)
Time/site: 7 p.m. at Midway
Players to watch: Connally QB Gaylon Glynn, RB Jay’veon Sunday; Mexia: RB Jadrian Smith, QB Jaden Proctor
Key matchup: Connally run game vs. Mexia defense
Breakdown: There’s a three-way tie for the top of the District 8-4A Div. II standings. Connally is one of them. The Cadets are fresh off a 42-21 win over previously unbeaten in district play Madisonville.
Mexia, in contrast, has yet to seize a district victory. The Blackcats battled with Fairfield a week ago before ultimately dropping the contest after some turnovers late in the game.
However, Mexia is hungry to take on the Cadets, a team led by running back Jay’veon Sunday.
Arguably the top running back in Central Texas, Sunday has already run for 1,498 yards and 24 touchdowns. While Sunday is dominant whether he’s breaking through the middle or going around the side of the offensive line, Connally had a good balance with quarterback Gaylon Glynn. Glynn has thrown for eight touchdowns with no interceptions so far this year.
Whitney (4-2, 2-0) at West (5-2, 3-0)
Players to watch: Whitney QB Devin Wilson, WR Kolby Tanner; West QB Nathan Gerik, WR Preston Johnson
Key to game: Which defense will get the most stops?
Breakdown: If you like high-scoring offenses, head to West on Friday. The Trojans, 3-0 in District 9-3A Div. I, take on another undefeated district foe in Whitney (2-0). And both teams, similar in records, tout show-stopping quarterbacks that can pass for miles and run for days.
Whitney leans more to getting things done through the air with a guy like Kolby Tanner lineup up wide. Wilson has thrown for 918 yards and nine touchdowns, and Tanner leads Central Texas with 770 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
For West, Johnson is bulldozing over defenders with 997 rush yards and 24 touchdowns. Gerik, with 218 passing yards, also has 584 rush yards and seven scores, despite missing some early action due to injury.
Friday’s game may come down to whoever has the football last wins. In a district this crazy, six teams that each have good odds of finishing in the top four spots and advancing to the playoffs, so a win Friday night is crucial for playoff seeding.
No. 3 Mart (5-1, 1-0) at Wortham (2-4, 0-1)
Players to watch: Mart QB Kyler Martin, UT Shatydrick Bailey, RB Tyrek Horne, DL Roddrell Freeman; Wortham WR/DB Kemontrell Jackson
Key matchup: Mart skill players vs. Wortham open-field tackling
Breakdown: There’s just something about a shutout. Makes Saturday feel sweeter, makes practices go better. So, you’d better believe Mart coach Kevin Hoffman enjoyed last week’s 56-0 win over Meridian in the district opener.
“Oh yeah, we’d like to shut everybody out,” he laughed. “That’s one of our goals as a defense, to put up zeroes on the board. To start out district against a new opponent that we hadn’t played before, that’s a good start.”
The third-ranked Panthers are clicking along nicely, though Hoffman notes “we’ve got things to work on just like everyone else.”
Wortham will be looking for its first win since a 22-0 shutout of Malakoff Cross Roads in Week 5. Hoffman said that the Bulldogs like to mix things up defensively, moving their linebackers around and showing different fronts, so the Panther offensive line will have to be on its toes and make the right calls.
Bosqueville (4-3, 3-0) at Moody (1-5, 0-2)
Players to watch: Bosqueville UT Marcell Estell, S Tanner Sepulveda, QB Tyler Webb; Moody DL Isaac Contreras, OL/DL Hunter Skaggs, RB Evan Norward
Key matchup: Bosqueville QB Webb vs. Moody secondary
Breakdown: Bosqueville coach Clint Zander was proud of his team after the Bulldogs rallied for a 24-12 win over Riesel last week. It wasn’t necessarily a game tape for the archive, but it showed some grind-it-out moxie that coaches appreciate.
What helped the Bulldogs run away in that matchup was, in part, the game-breaking ability of senior speedster Marcell Estell. “Even when they stop him three or four times, he’s going to bust one eventually,” Zander said. “And when he does, it’s six points.”
Estell and Bosqueville’s overall team speed will likely present a challenge for a Bearcat team that has scored just 12 points in its two district games. First-year head coach Jeff Hill has been implementing a ground-and-pound type style, so a rainy night could benefit the Bearcats in that regard.
Lorena (6-1, 1-1) at Salado (3-3, 1-1)
Players to watch: Lorena QB/K Bradley Lina, RB AJ Bell, RB/K A.J. Brem, DB Bryce Strahan; Salado FB Connor Cook, LB Hunter Bales, DB Caleb Self, DL Kash Eddleman
Key matchup: Lorena’s balanced offense vs. Salado’s defense
Breakdown: The Leopards were riding high going into district, having gone undefeated in non-district, and winning their district opener against then-undefeated Fairfield convincingly, 41-13. All that came to a halt when Connally’s Cadets dealt Lorena their first loss of the season. Lorena proved to be able to recover as it downed rival Robinson last week, 42-28.
The Leopards use a balanced attack behind the passing of Lina and the running of the AJs — Bell and Brem. The defense has given up 31 and 28 points in its last two games, and will be working on getting those numbers down.
The Eagles have been a little erratic leading up to this contest, but they have been close in their three losses. A play or two here and there and they may be looking at a much better record. Still, Salado is part of the 1-1 bundle of teams in District 8-4A Div. II, and a win against Lorena would be a boost toward postseason play.
Madisonville (4-3, 1-1) at Robinson (3-3, 1-1)
Players to watch: Madisonville QB Tyrese Brown, LB Marcus Dorman, RB/LB Aaron Nellums; Robinson QB/WR Jordan Rogers, RB/DB Malik Ford, DB Daveion Jackson.
Key matchup: Robinson’s offensive line vs. Madisonville’s defensive line
Breakdown: Both teams have been challenged in the games leading up to this week’s competition, and both teams can help themselves in a tough district.
Madisonville has played a challenging schedule and got off to a 2-0 district start being upended last week when it hosted Connally. Rusty Nail’s Mustangs will be looking to get their defense shored up. Prior to last week’s 42-21 loss, Madisonville was scoring 35.5 points per game while holding opponents to just under 15 points per game.
For their part, the Rockets are coming off a loss to their traditional rivals at Lorena, and will expect to return to their winning form. Robinson has scored no fewer than 27 points in a game, and they hope to exploit the Mustangs with an attack that has racked up many yards-after-catch in the passing game.