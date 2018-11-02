BELTON — Belton sophomore Ruben Jimenez looked just fine in his first career start at quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for five first-half touchdowns to ignite a 63-7 blowout over the Waco High Lions on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Jimenez got the call because Belton’s usual starting QB Connor Carothers went down with a season-ending shoulder injury last week. Jimenez showed unflappable poise, going 14 for 17 for 253 yards and 5 TDs in the first half as Belton (7-2 overall, 6-1 in 12-6A) ran off to a 49-0 halftime lead.
His chief target was Anthony Brown, who made six catches for 154 yards and four TDs.
The game couldn’t have started much better for Belton, as Denver Holman took the opening kickoff, found a crease, and zipped 86 yards to paydirt. Holman wasn’t done, either, as he added a 79-yard punt return touchdown later in the half.
Waco High (1-8, 0-7) struggled to muster much in the way of resistance. The Lions started the second half with a bang, as Randy Carpenter returned the kickoff 69 yards to the Belton 31. But the Lions still couldn’t cash in, as kicker Christopher Esqueda’s 49-yard field goal attempt a few plays later was blocked by Belton.
Carpenter finally broke up the shutout with an 8-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter.
Belton allowed Carothers to take the field in the game’s final seconds to kneel out the clock.
Everman 42, University 7
The Bulldogs’ rugged running game steamrolled the Trojans in University’s home finale.
University (3-6, 2-5 in District 5-5A Div. II) hung right with Everman for a quarter, trailing 14-7 entering the second. After giving up an opening TD run, the Trojans bounced back with a scoring drive of their own, capped off by Ruben Arechiga’s 10-yard touchdown run.
But University couldn’t slow down Everman’s mighty rushing attack. The Bulldogs (4-5, 4-3) basically ignored the pass and dared the Trojans to stop them, rushing 52 times for 368 yards, while attempting only three passes on the night.
Cameron Yoe 76, Manor New Tech 0
MANOR — That’s what you call district dominance.
Yoe had nary an issue in shredding New Tech on its way to wrapping up the District 10-3A Div. I championship. The Yoemen (8-1 overall, 5-0 in district) showed a commanding advantage in all three phases of the game.
In fact, Cameron’s dynamic defense would have outscored New Tech (1-8, 0-5) by itself. Cameron had three defensive TDs in the first half – on a fumble recovery by Ka’zirrius Holt in the end zone, a 26-yard interception return by Holt, and a 35-yard pick-six from safety Thomas Melton.
The Yoemen scored six touchdowns in the first quarter, and had a 63-0 lead by halftime.
Iredell 62, Cranfills Gap 16
IREDELL — Sophomore Hunter Sheffield powered his way to four touchdown runs as the Dragons clinched the District 11-1A Div. II championship.
Iredell (9-0 overall, 2-0 in district) is guaranteed a 10-0 regular season, as the Dragons’ final scheduled regular season game is against Three Way, a first-year UIL team that has had to forfeit most of its games due to lack of numbers.
Sheffield had TD runs of 5, 13, 28 and 23 yards as the Dragons sizzled their way to the mercy-rule win. They clinched that outcome when Sheffield found Jacob Guereca on a 44-yard touchdown pass, Sheffield’s fifth of the year.
Cranfills Gap (6-3, 1-1) still has a chance to make the playoffs, as the Lions will meet Walnut Springs (5-4, 1-1) for the district’s final spot next week.
Vanguard 52, RR Concordia 6
ROUND ROCK — Luke Wilson had a fun night playing pitch-and-catch with his receivers, throwing for five scores in another Viking runaway.
Wilson connected on 12 of 18 passes for 214 yards and those five TDs, while being intercepted once. Carter Klepper nabbed six catches for 89 yards and three of the TDs, giving Klepper 13 touchdown catches on the season. Marlow Welch scored once on four catches, totaling 89 yards.
Welch also fueled Vanguard’s defensive surge with six tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. The Vikings (7-1, 4-0 in TAPPS Six-Man 2-I) will tangle with Austin Veritas for the district title next Friday.
Blum 52, Abbott 6
ABBOTT — Abbott landed the first punch, but Blum countered with a flurry as the Bobcats completed a perfect run through District 10-1A for the title.
Abbott (4-4, 1-2) opened with some gusto, as Isaac Terrazas got the scoring started with a 41-yard touchdown jaunt at the 3:16 mark of the first quarter. Blum (8-2, 4-0) bounced back, though, with 52 unanswered points on its way to the mercy-rule win.
Four different Bobcat players ran for touchdowns, led by Elias Rios, who carried seven times for 97 yards and two TDs. Aaron Pinyan also had a pair of TD runs.
Abbott will take on longtime rival Aquilla in Week 11 next week, while Blum has an open date before the playoffs.
Aquilla 61, Gholson 12
Jacob Felan piled up 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars scratched the nearby neighbor Wildcats in a key District 10-1A battle for both teams.
Felan also was on his game defensively, making six tackles and a pass breakup. Aquilla (4-5, 2-1) was able to clinch the mercy rule win on Zach Winder’s 33-yard TD run. Winder complemented Felan nicely, racking up 197 yards and four touchdowns, while adding nine tackles on defense.
Tristan Hennig was everywhere defensively for the Cougars, with 19 tackles and an interception.
Gholson (7-2, 1-2) has dropped two straight since a historic 7-0 start to its season.
Parkview 71, Garland Christian 36
Ian Guerrero and Braeden Arp did what they do — make life hard for six-man defenses.
Guerrero threw for 396 yards and seven touchdowns, including four in Arp’s direction, as the Pacers blasted visiting Garland Christian. Arp finished with 242 yards on 10 catches for Parkview (4-6, 2-1).
Riesel 53, Itasca 6
RIESEL — The Indians showed great balance in running over the visiting Wampus Cats.
Reagan Jenkins (114 yards, 3 TDs), Stephen Searcy (89 yards), Riley Kipsey (43 yards, 1 TD) and Elijah Matkins (62 yards, 1 TD) fueled an effective Riesel running game which rarely slowed down.
The Indians improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District 8-2A Div. I with the victory.