China Spring (6-5) vs. No. 2 Argyle (11-0)
Round: Class 4A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 6 p.m., Friday at Joshua
Key matchup: Argyle QB Bo Hogeboom vs. China Spring secondary
Breakdown: Argyle has blasted through its schedule with an 11-0 record, winning every game by double digits except against La Vega and Paris. Last week’s 70-14 win over Ranchview in the bi-district playoffs was similar to a lot of blowouts this season.
“Argyle has everything that defines a powerhouse football program,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “Year in and year out, they don’t really have a weakness. They do a little bit of everything and spread the ball around with a couple good running backs and quarterbacks. They stop the run well on defense, and have a lot of high energy people who rally to the football.”
Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom has passed for 2,840 yards and 39 touchdowns while Tito Byce leads the running game with 1,136 yards and 22 touchdowns.
China Spring will counter with an offense led by Erik Hart, who ran for four touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lift the Cougars past Benbrook, 48-15, in bi-district.
“We just have some momentum right now,” Bell said. “It’s win or go home and they’re kind of rising to the occasion.”
Cameron Yoe (10-1) vs. Diboll (10-1)
Round: Class 3A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 7:30 p.m., Friday at Madisonville
Key matchup: Diboll RB D’aris McMillan vs. Cameron defensive line
Breakdown: Cameron Yoe is certainly no stranger to playoff success, and opened bi-district play in style with an impressive 49-28 win over Whitney.
The Yoemen will face a tougher test against Diboll, which improved to 10-1 with last week’s 31-26 win over Buna. D’aris McMillan is a powerful back at 5-9 and 220 pounds while quarterback Dylan Maskunas leads the passing game.
“They’re a very physical football team with good offensive and defensive lines,” said Cameron Yoe coach Tommy Brashear. “They’re very ground heavy and like to pound it and control the clock. They’ve got a big, stout kid at running back. The big key for us will be stopping them on first down and getting them in long passing situations.”
Cameron quarterback Braden Brasher has enjoyed a tremendous season by hitting 66.1 percent for 1,989 yards and 21 touchdowns while Nico Vargas has rushed for 890 yards and 22 scores.
“Our team chemistry is amazing,” Tommy Brashear said. “Our running game is there after struggling the last couple of years and our offensive line has done a good job. Our defense is playing a whole lot better. Last year we had a hard time stopping the run, but we’ve done much better at that this year and our secondary has done a good job.”
No. 4 La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3)
Round: Class 4A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 1:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana
Key matchup: La Vega pass rush vs. Melissa QB Brendon Lewis
Breakdown: La Vega’s superb defense has thrown down the spike strips to halt many a potent offensive attack this season, and it’ll look to do the same against Melissa, which has scored 68, 50 and 56 points in its last three games.
“We just do what we do,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said of last week’s 61-0 shutout win over Lake Worth. “Been doing it for a long time. We looked at trying to keep those guys disciplined, and they played well. (Lake Worth) also probably wasn’t as good as some of the teams we’ve played in the past, and that probably helped, too.”
Brendon Lewis spearheads the Cardinals’ offense as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. He passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 101 and two TDs in Melissa’s 56-38 win over Alvarado last week. Junior running back Ja’Bray Young is a speedster with scholarship offers from Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech and SMU.
“They’re extremely talented, the quarterback can run and throw, and their running back is big, fast and he can break tackles,” Hyde said. “It’s going to be another big test for our defense.”
Yet for all of La Vega’s defensive dominance this year, the Pirates can run away and leave teams with a vigorous, ground-oriented attack that has produced 45.6 points per game. A bunch of different ball carriers have scored touchdowns for La Vega this year, but Hyde said the group that has done a “phenomenal job” that often gets overlooked is the blocking unit in the trenches, including tackles Robert Allen and Jaelyn Maladdie, guards James Baggett and Reginald Brown, center Gavin Donaldson and tight end Caleb Wright.
Lorena (10-1) vs. Tex. Liberty Eylau (4-7)
Round: Class 4A Division II area playoffs
Time/site: 6 p.m. Friday at Royse City
Key to game: Lorena defense getting off field on third downs
Breakdown: Looks can be deceiving sometimes, and Lorena coach Ray Biles wants his team to understand that’s the case with Liberty-Eylau’s 4-7 record.
“They’re a very talented team that’s played a very tough schedule,” Biles said. “When you look at their losses, they’re against Carthage, Texarkana Arkansas, Texarkana Texas High, Pleasant Grove, La Vega, Argyle. They’ve played an unbelievable schedule, and they’re a very good football team. They run the spread, their quarterback is their leading rusher, and he can both run it and throw it.”
Lorena’s defense will certainly need to mind its assignments against Liberty-Eylau QB Isaiah Cross, who accounts for 219 of the team’s 309 yards of offense a game, on average.
Biles said that the Lorena defense started slow in last week’s bi-district romp over Brownsboro, giving up a couple of long drives early. But as the game progressed, it found its rhythm.
“For us, the focus has never been on who we’re playing, but how well we’re playing,” Biles said. “We feel like if we’re focusing on what we’re trying to do on both sides of the football, the results on the scoreboard will take care of themselves. … We try not to worry too much about who we’re playing, and hopefully that will help us not get sidetracked emotionally or be too up and down.”
Bradley Lina continues to get the job done at quarterback for Lorena – he was 12-of-15 for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Brownsboro. Just as steady on the other side of the ball is senior defensive end Daylon Bartosh, who has 185 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries on the year.
Riesel (9-2) vs. Collinsville (9-1)
Round: Class 2A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 6 p.m. Friday at Kennedale
Key matchup: Riesel linebackers vs. Collinsville RB Garrett Vannoy
Breakdown: Both teams have a few guys who are a load to bring to the turf. What has somewhat transformed Riesel is the fact that the Indians have come to believe that about themselves.
“I think the focus and the way we’ve approached the playoffs is quite different than any other time in my three years here,” Riesel coach Robert Little said. “It seems like these kids, since Day One, they’ve been in it to win in the playoffs, not just to get there.”
Little is impressed with Collinsville’s “big, physical team,” and the Pirates like to plug away behind their rugged running back Garrett Vannoy (5-10, 205). Collinsville also doesn’t budge much defensively, having produced six games this season where it’s allowed a touchdown or less.
Riesel figures to test Collinsville’s resolve. The Indians know how to churn out yards behind tough-running quarterback Steven Searcy and running back Braden Jenkins. Last week in the bi-district round against Crawford, Riesel rolled up 59 points against a Crawford defense coming off one of its better performances of the season.
“These seniors were sophomores when we got here, and they have a better understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Little said. “That game the other night, there was a point where our quarterback audibled off a play we called to a better play, and I don’t know if that might have happened the past two years.”
No. 3 Mart (10-1) vs. Simms Bowie (7-4)
Round: Class 2A Division II area playoffs
Time/site: 2 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse
Key matchup: Mart speed vs. Bowie open-field tackling
Breakdown: There might not be anybody in the state, on any level, playing any better than Kevin Hoffman’s Mart Panthers.
Mart has really only had one close game all year, a 21-0 loss to Class 3A playoff squad Franklin back in nondistrict. And the Panthers looked plenty overwhelming in their playoff opener against West Hardin, winning by a comfortable 80-0 margin.
Hoffman knows what it’s going to get out of the likes of veterans like running backs Tyrek Horne (1,142 yards, 21 TDs) or Shatydrick Bailey (886 yards, 11 TDs), or defenders like Tonny Sanchez-Yanez (109 tackles), Logan Wehmeyer (five interceptions, four pass break-ups) and Jacob Ybarra (four INTs).
But the benefit to the blowouts has been twofold: One, those star guys stay fresher, because they’re playing fewer minutes. And, two, the youngsters gain valuable experience. For instance, in the win over West Hardin, freshman Klyderion Campbell, normally a JV player, got his opportunity and made the most of it, carrying six times for 111 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 30 yards and another TD.
“Our freshmen guys got in the game and also got two stops defensively that contributed to the shutout, and that’s big for them,” Hoffman said.
Midway (9-1) vs. Garland Sachse (8-3)
Round: Class 6A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield
Key matchup: Sachse QB Derrick Rose vs. Midway defense
Breakdown: Everything runs through Sachse’s quarterback Derrick Rose. The true picture of a dual-threat quarterback, Rose threw for 94 yards and ran for 110 yards in last week’s win over Plano East.
“He started out the year at wide receiver, and they moved him to quarterback,” Midway head coach Jeff Hulme said. “They’ve been rolling ever since. We just have to continue to do what we’ve been doing. We have to play really good defense, tackle well and run to the football.”
Defense has been the Panthers’ bread and butter this season in key wins for sole possession of the district title over Temple and Belton. Then in last week’s bi-district win over Mesquite, a pick-six by Trevius Hodges was the game changer for Midway.
“It’s just how fast (our defense) is,” Hulme said. “I think they show that every week with the amount of players that get to the ball. We stop the film and see seven, eight, nine Midway helmets around the football. That’s what you want your defense to do. They’ve gotten better every week. We’ve got good depth at defensive line and linebacker which allows us to roll players in and keep them fresh for four quarters.”
Connally (8-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (9-2)
Round: Class 4A Division II area playoffs
Time/site: 1 p.m. Friday at Royse City
Key matchup: Connally offensive line vs. Pleasant Grove defensive line
Breakdown: Connally coach Shane Anderson’s focus this week has been to make sure his players realize that this year’s Pleasant Grove is different from last year’s squad that went 16-0 en route to a state title.
“They lost a lot of those guys,” Anderson said. “They’re a nine-win team. We’re an eight-win team. We’re right there on the cusp. We’re the same type of team. They run a wing-T offense. It’s going to take a lot of discipline, a lot of technique and great tackling on defense.
“Their defense is a 3-4. They don’t get out of it. We know where they’re going to be. We know how they’re going to line up. It’s just about can we beat the guy across from us.”
Connally’s offensive line, that has been a major part of Sunday’s record breaking season, will have their hands full with a Pleasant Grove defensive front led by a defensive tackle in Marcus Burris that loves nothing more than causing trouble in the backfield.
“The word for this week is team,” Anderson said. “It’s going to take a team effort. We’ve got a special team. This is our first team at Connally in 14 years to practice on Thanksgiving. It’s a special, special group of guys.”
West (8-3) vs. Winnie East Chambers (10-1)
Round: Class 3A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 1 p.m. Friday at Moorhead Stadium, Conroe
Key matchup: In the trenches on both sides
Breakdown: The Trojans played well up front in last week’s bi-district victory over Academy. West’s ability to control the line of scrimmage was a big factor to it moving on to the next round of the playoffs.
“It helped a lot, especially in the offensive run game,” West head coach David Woodard said. “I’m proud of how those guys did that. I’m proud of how they made some good adjustments at half time to come out and play a solid second half.”
That control up front will definitely be needed against a Winnie East Chambers team that’s led on the ground by Ernest Ceasar, who has racked up 97 carries for 1,218 yards and 21 scores this season.
“They’re a lot like us,” Woodard said. “They want to control the game by running the football. They do it really well. They’ve got a couple of dudes who are explosive and athletic. We’ve got to send some pressure.”
West did that in its district finale against Teague. Lion quarterback Zack Satterwhite didn’t have much time to make his reads as Zach Schneider had a couple of sacks in the game.
“We’ve got to be physical up front and control the line of scrimmage,” Woodard said. “That’s been our plan for both sides of the football all week. We want to be able to run it and do the best job we can.”
Bosqueville (8-3) vs. Celeste (10-1)
Round: Class 2A Division I area playoffs
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto
Key matchup: Celeste RB Kaden Douglas vs. Bosqueville defensive line
Breakdown: Bosqueville has a tough task ahead at limiting Kaden Douglas. The Celeste running back has 164 carries this season for 1,456 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“Celeste is pretty big up front offensively,” Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said. “They’ve got a big bruiser of a running back. It will be a challenge to stop their run game. Hopefully defensively we can stop that.”
On the offensive side of things, Zander expects Celeste to challenge their passing game. Quarterback Tyler Webb enters the area contest with 2,496 passing yards for 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Marcell Estell, his top target, has 43 catches for 858 yards and nine scores.
“It looks like they’ll try to defend the pass pretty well as they don’t park a lot of people in the box,” Zander said. “We’ll have ot rely on the offensive line to run the football. That’s what we’ve been focusing on today and will be the rest of the week.”
No. 5 Clifton (11-0) vs. Holliday (10-1)
Round: Class 3A Division II area playoffs
Time/site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells
Key to game: Clifton’s offensive line vs. Holliday’s defensive line
Breakdown: Two remarkable balanced teams will be going at it Friday in Mineral Wells. Clifton has fought through the season with a strong offense and stingy defense. The same can be said for Holliday. Clifton has scored 46 points per game, while allowing only 7. Holliday is scoring 42 points per game and allowing only 9.
The Cubs are fresh off a bi-district win over Rice, 49-7. The line play has been superb, protecting QB Mason Bradenburg and opening holes for RBs Riley Perry and Alfredo Rodriguez. As long as the line continues to perform up to the standards they have set this year, Clifton should be able to stack up well against any competition.
The same can be said about the Eagles. QB Jett Johnson has plenty of weapons at his disposal, whether receivers Chase Borchardt and Aiden Hutchins or FB Tristan Boyd. The defense, led by DB Kody Jones and LB Conner Hill, has shut down the opposing teams. Holliday’s only defeat came against undefeated district champ Gunter. The Eagles have shown they can play with the best.
Friday’s game should be a challenge for both teams with a fairly close score at the end.