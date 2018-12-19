At most high schools in Central Texas, signing day came and went with little to no fanfare, as many of the top recruits in the area will look to finalize their college plans in February.
China Spring’s Erik Hart, though, is ahead of the curve. He’s kind of fast that way, you know.
The Cougars’ splendid senior running back signed with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Wednesday in the China Spring gym. Hart called it a “dream moment,” but one that he always believed was within his grasp.
“I know this is crazy, but I expected this moment, though,” Hart said.
Hart, a 5-10, 180-pound speedster who routinely has melted the stopwatches at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, rushed for 2,117 yards and 26 touchdowns this season as a senior, plus added a TD catch and two kickoff returns for scores. He said he visited the Northwestern State two weeks ago and felt a connection there. However, he admitted it wouldn’t be easy being so far from home.
“I’m going to be pretty homesick. I’m going to be five hours away,” Hart said. “But I’ve just got to do me, at this point, just grind out.”
China Spring coach Brian Bell experienced a signing day ceremony for the first time as a head coach. But he flashed an easy smile as he wielded the microphone and congratulated Hart, thanking him for his contributions to the Cougars.
“I think this is what coaching is kind of all about, just seeing good things happen to kids,” Bell said. “When they put in the work and they’re rewarded for hard work, I think these are the good times in coaching. There are a lot of tough moments, but at the same time it’s good to see kids get rewarded.”
Bell, who quarterbacked Sam Houston State from 2010-13 and remains the program’s all-time leading passer, is plenty familiar with the Southland Conference brand of football that Hart will soon be joining. The coach said he’ll even be willing to change caps – for a time.
“Natchitoches is a good place, the Southland Conference is an unbelievable conference,” Bell said. “I’m a Sam Houston guy, but I’m going to be pulling for the Demons from here on out, for the next four years. I’m excited to see what he’s going to put on the table for them.”
Elsewhere in Central Texas, Temple High School had a productive signing day, sending three players – tight end Jared Wiley (Texas), defensive end T.J. Franklin (Baylor) and defensive back Markell Reed (Boise State) — to Division I schools. Wiley, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound giant, started at quarterback for the Wildcats, but plans to play tight end for the Longhorns.
Franklin has been committed to Baylor since October of 2017, and only solidified BU’s confidence in the pledge with a strong senior year. He had 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in 2018. Reed was originally committed to Texas Tech, but switched to Boise State after Kliff Kingsbury’s firing in Lubbock.
In Belton, defensive end Devin Martinez, who made 58 tackles and seven sacks as a senior, signed with Texas State.
Midway defensive back Trevius Hodges, the Trib’s fifth-ranked recruit in Central Texas, created a bit of a buzz on signing day when he tweeted out that he was committing to Baylor. However, he reversed course just a couple of hours later, tweeting, “Sorry for the built up excitement but I will be accepting visits from the other schools I have, and see from there!” Hodges plans to sign in February.
Hodges, who made 105 tackles and two interceptions for the Panthers as a senior, also has Division I offers from Kansas State and Texas State in addition to Baylor. He comes from pretty stout gridiron stock as well, as his uncle is Waco legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.