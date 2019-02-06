20190207_loc_signing_day_jl3
Buy Now

Midway's James Fullbright III (left) and Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson flash the hand signs for Houston and TCU, respectively.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Central Texas’ top senior football recruits, and where they’re headed.

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolStatus
1. Jared WileyTE6-6225TempleSigned with Texas
2. T.J. FranklinDE6-5276TempleSigned with Baylor
3. James FullbrightRB5-7185MidwayHeaded to Houston (PFO)
4. Markell ReedDB6-1166TempleSigned with Boise St.
5. Trevius HodgesS5-9171MidwaySigned with TCU
6. Jaise OliverS6-1190FairfieldSigned with Tulsa
7. Devin MartinezDE6-3220BeltonSigned with Texas St.
8. Ben BrittainATH6-1187ReicherSigned with Air Force
9. Erik HartRB5-10180China SpringSigned with Northestern (La.) St.
10. DeMarr HayesDE6-4209La VegaSigned with UTEP
11. Jared RogersLB5-11220La VegaSigned with UT-Permian Basin
12. Cory EbronDL6-0244Waco HighDid not sign
13. Gary McQuirter Jr.S6-1180MexiaSigned with Kilgore College
14. Joshua EcheverriaOL6-5310MidwaySigned with Tyler JC
15. Taequan TylerATH5-11183La VegaSigned with Tyler JC
16. Jake LongOL6-4325MidwaySigned with Angelo St.
17. Donta StuartDB5-9152La VegaSigned w/ UT-Permian Basin
18. Kameron RansomATH5-10175FairfieldSigned with Tyler JC
19. Connor CarothersQB5-11155BeltonSigned with UMHB
20. Ty GambleS6-2170MexiaDid not sign
21. Davion BynaumRB6-0170Cameron YoeDid not sign
22. Gaylon GlynnQB6-1175ConnallySigned with Hardin-Simmons
23. Joshua BeachumATH5-8155MexiaSigned with Kilgore College
24. Jordan McKinneyDB5-11175La VegaSigned with Angelo St.
25. Jashaughn HatcherRB5-11200FairfieldSigned with UMHB
Juniors to watch: The Class of 2020
Trib Top 100: Texas’ top high school recruits and where they’ve signed
Central Texas signing list

Tags

Don't Miss...