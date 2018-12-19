Central Texas’ top senior football recruits, and where they’re headed.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Status
|1. Jared Wiley
|TE
|6-6
|225
|Temple
|Signed with Texas
|2. T.J. Franklin
|DE
|6-5
|276
|Temple
|Signed with Baylor
|3. James Fullbright
|RB
|5-7
|185
|Midway
|Uncommitted
|4. Markell Reed
|DB
|6-1
|166
|Temple
|Signed with Boise State
|5. Trevius Hodges
|S
|5-9
|171
|Midway
|Uncommitted
|6. Jaise Oliver
|S
|6-1
|190
|Fairfield
|Comm. to Incarnate Word
|7. Devin Martinez
|DE
|6-3
|220
|Belton
|Signed with Texas State
|8. Ben Brittain
|ATH
|6-1
|187
|Reicher
|Uncommitted
|9. Erik Hart
|RB
|5-10
|180
|China Spring
|Signed with Northwestern (La.) State
|10. DeMarr Hayes
|DE
|6-4
|209
|La Vega
|Uncommitted
|11. Jared Rogers
|LB
|5-11
|220
|La Vega
|Uncommitted
|12. Cory Ebron
|DL
|6-0
|244
|Waco High
|Uncommitted
|13. Gary McQuirter Jr.
|S
|6-1
|180
|Mexia
|Uncommitted
|14. Joshua Echeverria
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Midway
|Uncommitted
|15. Taequan Tyler
|ATH
|5-11
|183
|La Vega
|Uncommitted
|16. Jake Long
|OL
|6-4
|325
|Midway
|Uncommitted
|17. Donta Stuart
|DB
|5-9
|152
|La Vega
|Uncommitted
|18. Kameron Ransom
|ATH
|5-10
|175
|Fairfield
|Uncommitted
|19. Connor Carothers
|QB
|5-11
|155
|Belton
|Uncommitted
|20. Ty Gamble
|S
|6-2
|170
|Mexia
|Uncommitted
|21. Davion Bynaum
|RB
|6-0
|170
|Cameron Yoe
|Uncommitted
|22. Gaylon Glynn
|QB
|6-1
|175
|Connally
|Uncommitted
|23. Joshua Beachum
|ATH
|5-8
|155
|Mexia
|Uncommitted
|24. Jordan McKinney
|DB
|5-11
|175
|La Vega
|Uncommitted
|25. Jashaughn Hatcher
|RB
|5-11
|200
|Fairfield
|Uncommitted