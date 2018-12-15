Midway Temple (copy)
Though he played quarterback at Temple his senior season, Jared Wiley will head to the Texas Longhorns as a tight end.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Central Texas’ top senior football recruits, and where they’re headed.

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolStatus
1. Jared WileyTE6-6225TempleTexas
2. T.J. FranklinDE6-5276TempleBaylor
3. James FullbrightRB5-7185MidwayUncommitted
4. Markell ReedDB6-1166TempleBoise State
5. Trevius HodgesS5-9171MidwayUncommitted
6. Jaise OliverS6-1190FairfieldUncommitted
7. Devin MartinezDE6-3220BeltonTexas State
8. Ben BrittainATH6-1187ReicherUncommitted
9. Erik HartRB5-10180China SpringNW (La.) St.
10. DeMarr HayesDE6-4209La VegaUncommitted
11. Jared RogersLB5-11220La VegaUncommitted
12. Cory EbronDL6-0244Waco HighUncommitted
13. Gary McQuirter Jr.S6-1180MexiaUncommitted
14. Joshua EcheverriaOL6-5310MidwayUncommitted
15. Taequan TylerATH5-11183La VegaUncommitted
16. Jake LongOL6-4325MidwayUncommitted
17. Donta StuartDB5-9152La VegaUncommitted
18. Kameron RansomATH5-10175FairfieldUncommitted
19. Connor CarothersQB5-11155BeltonUncommitted
20. Ty GambleS6-2170MexiaUncommitted
21. Davion BynaumRB6-0170Cameron YoeUncommitted
22. Gaylon GlynnQB6-1175ConnallyUncommitted
23. Joshua BeachumATH5-8155MexiaUncommitted
24. Jordan McKinneyDB5-11175La VegaUncommitted
25. Jashaughn HatcherRB5-11200FairfieldUncommitted

