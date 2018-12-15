Central Texas’ top senior football recruits, and where they’re headed.
Rank Player Pos Ht Wt School Status
1. Jared Wiley TE 6-6 225 Temple Texas
2. T.J. Franklin DE 6-5 276 Temple Baylor
3. James Fullbright RB 5-7 185 Midway Uncommitted
4. Markell Reed DB 6-1 166 Temple Boise State
5. Trevius Hodges S 5-9 171 Midway Uncommitted
6. Jaise Oliver S 6-1 190 Fairfield Uncommitted
7. Devin Martinez DE 6-3 220 Belton Texas State
8. Ben Brittain ATH 6-1 187 Reicher Uncommitted
9. Erik Hart RB 5-10 180 China Spring NW (La.) St.
10. DeMarr Hayes DE 6-4 209 La Vega Uncommitted
11. Jared Rogers LB 5-11 220 La Vega Uncommitted
12. Cory Ebron DL 6-0 244 Waco High Uncommitted
13. Gary McQuirter Jr. S 6-1 180 Mexia Uncommitted
14. Joshua Echeverria OL 6-5 310 Midway Uncommitted
15. Taequan Tyler ATH 5-11 183 La Vega Uncommitted
16. Jake Long OL 6-4 325 Midway Uncommitted
17. Donta Stuart DB 5-9 152 La Vega Uncommitted
18. Kameron Ransom ATH 5-10 175 Fairfield Uncommitted
19. Connor Carothers QB 5-11 155 Belton Uncommitted
20. Ty Gamble S 6-2 170 Mexia Uncommitted
21. Davion Bynaum RB 6-0 170 Cameron Yoe Uncommitted
22. Gaylon Glynn QB 6-1 175 Connally Uncommitted
23. Joshua Beachum ATH 5-8 155 Mexia Uncommitted
24. Jordan McKinney DB 5-11 175 La Vega Uncommitted
25. Jashaughn Hatcher RB 5-11 200 Fairfield Uncommitted
Compiled by Brice Cherry