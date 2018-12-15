Midway Temple (copy)
Though he played quarterback at Temple his senior season, Jared Wiley will head to the Texas Longhorns as a tight end.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Central Texas’ top senior football recruits, and where they’re headed.

Rank Player Pos Ht Wt School Status

1. Jared Wiley TE 6-6 225 Temple Texas

2. T.J. Franklin DE 6-5 276 Temple Baylor

3. James Fullbright RB 5-7 185 Midway Uncommitted

4. Markell Reed DB 6-1 166 Temple Boise State

5. Trevius Hodges S 5-9 171 Midway Uncommitted

6. Jaise Oliver S 6-1 190 Fairfield Uncommitted

7. Devin Martinez DE 6-3 220 Belton Texas State

8. Ben Brittain ATH 6-1 187 Reicher Uncommitted

9. Erik Hart RB 5-10 180 China Spring NW (La.) St.

10. DeMarr Hayes DE 6-4 209 La Vega Uncommitted

11. Jared Rogers LB 5-11 220 La Vega Uncommitted

12. Cory Ebron DL 6-0 244 Waco High Uncommitted

13. Gary McQuirter Jr. S 6-1 180 Mexia Uncommitted

14. Joshua Echeverria OL 6-5 310 Midway Uncommitted

15. Taequan Tyler ATH 5-11 183 La Vega Uncommitted

16. Jake Long OL 6-4 325 Midway Uncommitted

17. Donta Stuart DB 5-9 152 La Vega Uncommitted

18. Kameron Ransom ATH 5-10 175 Fairfield Uncommitted

19. Connor Carothers QB 5-11 155 Belton Uncommitted

20. Ty Gamble S 6-2 170 Mexia Uncommitted

21. Davion Bynaum RB 6-0 170 Cameron Yoe Uncommitted

22. Gaylon Glynn QB 6-1 175 Connally Uncommitted

23. Joshua Beachum ATH 5-8 155 Mexia Uncommitted

24. Jordan McKinney DB 5-11 175 La Vega Uncommitted

25. Jashaughn Hatcher RB 5-11 200 Fairfield Uncommitted

Compiled by Brice Cherry

