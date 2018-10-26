MEXIA — Is any lead safe in District 8-4A?
The league of extraordinary comebacks produced another on Friday night. This time, it was Robinson pulling the feat, as the Rockets rallied from a 20-0 hole to eventually claim a 35-28 overtime triumph over Mexia.
Desperately in need of a district win, the Blackcats (2-6, 0-4) came out with a lively amount of energy, and took a 20-0 lead by the 8:20 mark of the second quarter. Jaden Proctor fueled that burst for Mexia, as the quarterback scored on keepers of 55 and 22 yards, and flashed his passing prowess with a bomb that covered 53 yards for a TD to Joshua Beachum.
But once the Rockets (5-3, 3-1) ignited, they came roaring back. Brady Kay put Robinson on the board with a 3-yard TD run with 4:43 to go in the first half, then the team executed a sweet two-minute drill to score with 11 seconds before halftime on a Jordan Rogers 30-yard pass to Isaiah Montgomery.
The second half proved no less wild, as the teams continued to swap big plays almost by the possession. They ended up tied at 28 at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Mexia won the coin toss and elected to play defense, but Robinson needed only two plays to score, as Kay squirted free on a 13-yard TD jaunt. On the ensuing Blackcat possession, Robinson forced Mexia into a 4th-and-goal play from the 3-yard-line, and then the Rocket defense swarmed to a scrambling Proctor, pushing him out of bounds at around the 5 on the final play of the game.
No. 9 Clifton 54, Florence 6
CLIFTON — Riley Perry racked up three rushing touchdowns and the Cub defense proved as miserly as ever in bottling up the Buffaloes.
Perry carried six times for 92 yards, scoring on runs of 32, 1 and 20 yards for the dynamic, undefeated Cubs (9-0, 3-0 in 8-3A Div. II). Clifton piled up 266 rushing yards in all, and Alfredo Rodriguez and Mason Ochoa also had rushing scores.
Of course, Mason Brandenberger and the Clifton passing attack is pretty potent, too. Brandenberger passed for three TDs, including scoring strikes of 8 and 13 yards to T.J. Ferch.
Fairfield 44, Connally 9
FAIRFIELD — The Eagles kept the 8-4A upheaval going, as Kameron Ransom and Jayshaun Hatcher found the end zone three times apiece in a breakthrough win over the Cadets.
Fairfield (6-2 overall, 2-2 district) seemingly could do no wrong as it built a 38-7 halftime lead. The Eagles made a slew of big plays on the night. Ransom scored on runs of 27 and 9 yards, and also snapped up a 72-yard TD catch from Chad Rushin.
Meanwhile, Hatcher gave Fairfield a dangerous 1-2 punch, scoring on runs of 6, 24 and 70 yards.
Connally (6-3, 3-2) had no answer on this night. Je’juan Forward’s forward progress in the second quarter provided the Cadets’ only TD, on a 30-yard run.
Vanguard 72, Marble Falls Faith 22
MARBLE FALLS — Vanguard dialed up another mercy-rule whipping to remain unbeaten in district.
The Vikings (6-1, 3-0) got a prolific passing performance from Luke Wilson, who hit 12 of 16 tosses for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Marlow Welch was frequently on the opposite end of those throws, bringing in six catches for 193 yards and two TDs.
Carter Klepper made two interceptions and recovered a fumble for Vanguard’s feisty defense, while Lucio Murillo also had a big night defensively, with eight tackles, two for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery for a TD.
Frost 21, Dawson 0
FROST — The Polar Bear defense pitched a shutout in this battle of longtime 2A rivals.
Frost (6-2 overall, 2-1 in 11-2A Div. II) needed only 47 seconds to score the only points it would require on this night, as Ramon Manrriquez pierced the Dawson defense for a 76-yard touchdown run.
Frost’s big-play attack was in effect – Antoni Alvarado provided the second TD on a 42-yard hookup with Colton Ward, and Alvarado also had an 88-yard pass to Devin Gruben.
Dawson dropped to 4-3 and 2-1 in district with the loss.
Troy 56, Manor New Tech 14
TROY — Troy’s opportunistic defense scored more touchdowns in the first 90 seconds of the game than New Tech did for the duration, as the Trojans kept up their hot play in District 10-3A.
Troy (7-2 overall, 4-1 district) came up with two pick-six interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, with 10:34 still showing on the first-quarter clock. The Trojans added an offensive touchdown about three minutes later on a Zach Hrbacek run, and the rout was on.
Slippery-fingered New Tech fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in district.
No. 1 Aledo 66, University 0
ALEDO — The top-ranked Bearcats built a quick enough lead that they were able to clear the bench by early in the second quarter, coasting past the visiting Trojans.
Aledo (8-0 overall, 6-0 in 5-5A Div. II), which has won six state titles since 2009, put this one in the cooler in a hurry. The Bearcats put constant pressure in University’s backfield, and took a 17-0 lead after one quarter following touchdowns from Avery Jackson and Jojo Earle.
The Bearcats stretched that lead to 52-0 by halftime.
University (3-5, 2-4) will return home to face Everman (3-5, 3-3) next week.
Cameron Yoe 33, Rockdale 14
CAMERON — In the 64th annual Battle of the Bell, the Yoemen turned in a yeomanlike defensive effort in turning back the defending state champion Tigers and reclaiming the prized bell.
Yoe (7-1 overall, 4-0 in District 10-3A Div. I) held Rockdale scoreless until the late stages of the third quarter. And yet the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) were still very much in the game at that point, trailing only 14-7.
On the ensuing possession, Nico Vargas busted free on a 42-yard touchdown run for Yoe. Rockdale answered four minutes later on Cam’Ron Valdez’s 2-yard TD scamper, but Cameron wasn’t done. The Yoemen scored two touchdowns in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter, on Braden Brashear’s 6-yard scoring toss to Kobe Young, and a 1-yard dive from Vargas.
Yoe’s victory snapped a two-game winning streak in the series by Rockdale.