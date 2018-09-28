CLIFTON — It’s been a special season thus far for the Clifton Cubs, and it just keeps on rolling.
Clifton quarterback Mason Brandenberger passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for one as the Cubs took care of Godley, 35-14, to remain unbeaten on the season.
Coming off a shutout win over McGregor, Clifton (5-0) kept up its defensive pressure, as Godley didn’t score until the third quarter. Clifton limited the Wildcats (2-3) to only one offensive touchdown, seven first downs and 39 passing yards for the game.
Brandenberger got the scoring started barely three minutes into the game when he danced in from 3 yards out. Riley Perry made it 14-0, Cubs, later in the quarter when he broke free for a 72-yard scoring run. Perry led all rushers with seven carries for 101 yards.
Clifton pushed its lead to 28-0 by the halftime break, as Brandenberger found T.J. Ferch on an 11-yard scoring toss and Mason Ochoa from 18 yards out.
Godley finally broke up the shutout on Brenen Hawkins’ 20-yard TD catch from Ian Mapes. But Godley’s offense didn’t do much else, as the Wildcats scored their other touchdown on a 48-yard fumble return by Hawkins.
Madisonville 35, Mexia 28
MADISONVILLE — The Blackcats used a sweet bit of trickery to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Rusty Nail’s Mustangs held on for the win in the District 8-4A Div. II opener for both squads.
Mexia (2-3, 0-1) trailed 35-14 midway through the third quarter, but rallied with a pair of late touchdowns. Jadrian Smith’s TD run with 3:12 left in the third trimmed the gap to 35-21. Then in the fourth, Mexia employed a wide receiver pass to catch Madisonville (3-2, 1-0) off-guard, as Joshua Beachum hooked up with Dre’vaun Cooper for a 29-yard score.
Mexia had one final chance, but the Mustangs sacked Blackcat QB Jaden Proctor on fourth down in the waning minutes.
Proctor tossed two TD passes in the loss, a 47-yarder to Beachum and a 29-yarder to Lamarrion Miller.
Rogers 24, Crawford 21
ROGERS — Heath Schiller’s well-timed touchdown pass vaulted the Eagles over the Pirates in the final pre-district tuneup for Crawford.
Schiller hit Kasey Kohring on a 33-yard scoring rainbow with 4:24 to go, and an ensuing two-point conversion gave Rogers (4-1) a 24-21 advantage.
The Pirates (2-3) got the ball back, but Rogers’ defense held, and the Eagles were able to run out the clock on a home win. It was a tough way to go down for Crawford, which held a 21-9 lead entering the final quarter.
Tate Abel had a pair of quarterback sneaks for touchdowns for Crawford, and Casen Ewing added the team’s other touchdown on a 4-yard run.
Frost 57, Bartlett 6
FROST — Ramon Manrriquez was red-hot for the Polar Bears, scoring five touchdowns in a blowout win over Bartlett.
Manrriquez kept the chains moving on the ground with 12 carries for 221 yards and scores of 43, 29 and 54 yards. He also caught a 24-yard TD pass from Antonio Alvarado and scored on defense when he picked off a Bulldog pass and zipped back the other way 71 yards to paydirt. Manrriquez even handled all of the PAT kicking for Frost (4-1).
Colton Ward rushed for 107 yards for the Polar Bears, and also came up with a big play defensively when he tackled a Bartlett player in the end zone for a first-half safety.
Vanguard 54, Methodist Home 45
Luke Wilson heaved five touchdown passes and the Vikings put another feather in their caps with a victory over the crosstown rival Bulldogs in a Thursday night game.
With the win, Vanguard (3-1) completed a season sweep of Waco’s other three private school six-man teams, all of whom won state titles a year ago, in Methodist Home, Parkview Christian and Live Oak Classical.
Wilson connected on 12-of-29 passes for 183 yards on the night, and he had radar lock on with Carter Klepper, who made eight grabs for 125 yards and four TDs. Klepper also rushed 10 times for 64 yards and a score, and led Vanguard’s defensive effort with nine tackles and two interceptions. Jackson Davis also had a big night defensively for Vanguard, with eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
For Methodist Home (2-3), Reggie Williams turned in a yeomanlike effort, producing 193 rushing yards with three touchdowns, six catches for 106 yards and two more TDs, plus 12 tackles defensively. Methodist Home was without its starting quarterback, so Williams helped pick up the slack.
Gholson 53, Arlington TLC 0
It was a homecoming to remember for Gholson, which continued its record-setting season with a mercy-rule mauling of Texas Leadership Charter out of Arlington.
Gholson (5-0) rode the hot arm of senior quarterback Hayden Holecek-Newsom, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. He spread out his TD tosses, finding C.J. Hutchison, Julio Salinas and Daniel Roush each for scores.
Live Oak 38, Abbott 20
Quarterback Mason Peters led his team to three fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Falcons rallied over the Panthers in a nondistrict clash at historic Paul Tyson Stadium.
Live Oak (2-3) trailed 22-20 entering the final quarter, but took the lead for good when Peters found Carter Mencken on a 9-yard scoring strike with 9:55 to play. Mencken scored twice more in the game, on an 11-yard pass from Peters and on a 1-yard run.
Jax Miller passed for a pair of touchdowns for Abbott (2-2), which also scored on a sweet kickoff return of 46 yards by Brayden Beavers.