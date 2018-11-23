DeSOTO — Bosqueville busted out of the gate at a nice clip, outscoring Celeste in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils picked up the pace and ended up ousting the Bulldogs in the 2A Division I area playoffs.
Bosqueville (8-4) led 14-7 after one quarter of action, scoring on a Tyler Webb-to-Jase Ayala bomb and another Webb TD toss to Tanner Sepulveda.
But Celeste (11-1) showed a big-play capability in pushing in front. Jalen Rector broke off TD runs of 82 and 34 yards as the Blue Devils found their groove. They eventually built a 33-14 lead, but Bosqueville took advantage of a big fumble recovery and a Marcell Estell TD run to cut the gap to 33-22 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Sepulveda found the end zone with 3:20 to play to bring Bosqueville within 36-28, but Celeste recovered the ensuing onside kick and drove downfield for a win-icing touchdown.