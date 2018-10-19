Nothing much went right for the Connally Cadets as they watched Mexia build a 24-7 lead in the second half on Friday night.
But the Cadets fought through and found a way to finish off a dramatic comeback victory.
Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday ran two yards for the tying touchdown with no time left and Cadets kicker Ralph Morales nailed the vital extra point to lift his team to a 27-26 win over the Blackcats at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Connally (6-2, 3-1 in District 8-4A Division II) hosted Mexia (2-5, 0-3) at Midway because this week’s steady rain washed away the possibility of playing on the grass field at the Cadets’ Mac Peoples Stadium.
But Panther Stadium must have felt a little like home for a night as Connally celebrated erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half.
Morales had an extra point blocked early in the fourth quarter, which Mexia’s Jailil Wright returned for two points for the Blackcats.
Wright’s run back gave Mexia a 26-13 lead with 10 minutes left.
But Connally still wasn’t deterred by its bad breaks. Mexia scored 10 points off of Cadets turnovers and Connally’s Sunday had a 76-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty.
“(Mexia coach) Frank Sandoval and his staff out-coached us tonight,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “But our kids came through for us. We owe it all to those kids. Unbelievable job.”
Connally began to turn its luck around when it took over at its own 41 with 6:13 left. Sunday ran 16 yards on the first play of the march and the Cadets followed his lead. Sunday eventually finished a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left.
The Cadets defense then came up with a three-and-out, making a crucial stop of Mexia quarterback Jaden Proctor’s keeper on third-and-two.
Connally got the ball back at its own 34 with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.Once again, it was Sunday igniting the drive as he ran 16 yards to convert a fourth-and-one at the Cadets 43.
Despite the time running out, Connally stuck with Sunday almost exclusively on the final drive. He took a handoff on third-and-three from the Mexia 5 with less than 30 seconds left and appeared to be stopped for no gain. But a personal foul against the Blackcats gave Connally a first-and-goal at the 2 with 17 seconds left.
Sunday was stopped for no gain on first down, then Glynn took the snap under center and spiked it to stop the clock with three ticks left.
On the final timed play, Sunday barreled into the end zone, straight up the middle for the touchdown that knotted things at 26, setting up Morales.
The Connally kicker said his teammates helped him shake off the earlier blocked kick and he sent through the game-winning point.
“I was thinking ‘I did it,’” Morales said. “Not just for myself, but for my team and I’m proud.”
Sunday finished with 235 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Mexia’s defense controlled the first half by keeping Sunday and the Connally offense mostly contained and setting up the Blackcats’ offense for the game’s initial score.
Blackcats defensive back Ty Gamble intercepted a pass from Glynn and returned it to the Cadets’ 8.
A personal foul penalty against Connally on the return moved the ball to the 4, but the Cadets defense held up there. Mexia settled for kicker Lalo Ortiz’s 26-yard field goal and a 3-0 led midway through the first quarter.
The Blackcats also played the field-position battle well in the first half. Punter Kaleb Fox pinned Connally inside its own 10 and the Mexia defense held to set up the Blackcats’ second scoring drive.
Mexia started in Connally territory at the 49 and marched for its second score in nine plays. Running back Dre’Vaun Cooper capped the drive with a one-yard dive to put the Blackcats ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter.
Connally finally made a big play on offense when Sunday stepped around a defender on the right edge, then sprinted up the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
Sunday’s long scoring run accounted for all but 26 of the Cadets’ 101 total yards in the first half.
Mexia answered the Cadets score with another touchdown march. Cooper and quarterback Jaden Proctor kick started the drive by alternating 22 and 21 yards rushes that moved the Blackcats to the Connally 15.
Proctor kept it going with an 11-yard scamper to the Connally 4, then he handed to Josh Beachum on a zone read. Beachum strolled across the goal line from three yards out to give Mexia a 17-7 edge at the break.