MEXIA — The Yoemen used a second-half surge to leave the Wildcats behind and move on in the Class 3A Division I playoffs at Blackcat Stadium.
After Whitney tied the game at 21 on Devin Wilson’s 31-yard scoot at the 7:27 mark of the third quarter, Cameron responded with several haymakers. The Yoemen scored on the ensuing possession, with Braden Brashear capping the drive with a 26-yard strike to Ki’zirrius Holt.
Then they added two more unanswered TDs to push the lead to 42-21, on Anthony Steamer’s 2-yard run and another 2-yard drive-capper from Anthony Layne.
Kadrian Hammond fueled Cameron’s frenetic first half, catching two touchdown passes from Braden Brashear and picking off two passes on defense in the first two quarters.
Wilson ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed a 33-yard TD pass to the area’s leading receiver Kolby Tanner in a feisty effort by the Wildcats (6-5).
The Yoemen (10-1) move on to face Diboll (10-1) in next week’s area round.