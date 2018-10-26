CAMERON — In the 64th annual Battle of the Bell, the Yoemen turned in a yeomanlike defensive effort in turning back the defending state champion Tigers and reclaiming the prized bell.
Yoe (7-1 overall, 4-0 in District 10-3A Div. I) held Rockdale scoreless until the late stages of the third quarter. And yet the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) were still very much in the game at that point, trailing only 14-7.
On the ensuing possession, Nico Vargas busted free on a 42-yard touchdown run for Yoe. Rockdale answered four minutes later on Cam’Ron Valdez’s 2-yard TD scamper, but Cameron wasn’t done. The Yoemen scored two touchdowns in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter, on Braden Brashear’s 6-yard scoring toss to Kobe Young, and a 1-yard dive from Vargas.
Yoe’s victory snapped a two-game winning streak in the series by Rockdale.