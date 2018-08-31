ALVARADO — In a neutral-site matchup, the Yoemen and Blackcats both showed plenty of offensive firepower, but Cameron had a little more.
Yoe’s Davion Bynaum had a huge night on both sides of the ball, including ripping off a pair of long touchdown runs.
Mexia’s Jadrian Smith had some quick scampers of his own, including a 96-yard run to the house in the first half. But the Yoe defense came up with a game-icing interception in the end zone with 4:14 to play to thwart any thought of a Blackcat rally.