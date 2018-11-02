MANOR — That’s what you call district dominance.
Yoe had nary an issue in shredding New Tech on its way to wrapping up the District 10-3A Div. I championship. The Yoemen (8-1 overall, 5-0 in district) showed a commanding advantage in all three phases of the game.
In fact, Cameron’s dynamic defense would have outscored New Tech (1-8, 0-5) by itself. Cameron had three defensive TDs in the first half – on a fumble recovery by Ka’zirrius Holt in the end zone, a 26-yard interception return by Holt, and a 35-yard pick-six from safety Thomas Melton.
The Yoemen scored six touchdowns in the first quarter, and had a 63-0 lead by halftime.