CAMERON — The Yoemen found the end zone on their second offensive play, and they didn’t slow down much thereafter.
Cameron (5-1, 2-0 in 10-3A Div. I) needed only two plays for Nico Vargas to break free on a 69-yard scoring run. The Yoemen were also plenty effective making plays through the air, as quarterback Braden Brashear launched three touchdown passes, including two to his talented receiver Kadrian Hammond in the first half alone.
Vargas later added a second TD run to start the third quarter, this time from 14 yards out.