MADISONVILLE — The Yoemen started the game with a bang, with Nico Vargas ripping off a 60-yard touchdown run on the very first play, and kept up that hot pace throughout a Class 3A Division I area playoff romp.
Cameron (11-1) moves on to face East Chambers (11-1) in next week’s Region III-3A quarterfinals.
Diboll (10-2) was right in the thick of things, trailing only 24-21 at the half. But the Yoemen capitalized on a couple of Lumberjack fumbles in the early stages of the third quarter to begin to stretch the lead. Four plays after the first takeaway, Braden Brashear hit Kobe Young on a 7-yard TD pass. Then after another Diboll fumble deep in its own territory on the subsequent possession, Anthony Layne ran in from a yard out to push the gap to 38-21.