Centennial used a quick-strike offense to put the Trojans in the rear-view mirror quickly, ending the University’s two-game winning streak.
Centennial scored two touchdowns in its first seven plays, on a 2-yard run from Jeff Kirven and a 31-yard run by Chris Mosley. University (3-4 overall, 2-3 in 5-5A Div. II) hurt itself with an interception on its first possession and a 10-yard punt on its second.
The Trojans were playing without their top star, running back Jeremiah Stroupe, who was out with a knee injury. As a result, they weren’t able to muster much offense against the Spartans (7-1, 5-1). Obie Cooper did what he could, carrying eight times for 66 yards to pace the rushing attack, but any Trojan progress on offense was stunted by turnover problems, as they gave the ball way five times.