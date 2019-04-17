Bruceville-Eddy is getting close to hiring a new athletic director and head football coach to replace J.B. Chaney, who returned to Holland High School earlier this semester.
Superintendent Richard Kilgore said on Wednesday that the search committee has spoken with eight applicants and narrowed the list to four finalists. The Bruceville-Eddy school board will interview the four remaining candidates during a Thursday night session and could reach a decision by the end of the meeting.
Chaney, who compiled a 23-28 record in five seasons as the Eagles’ football coach, led Bruceville-Eddy to its first football playoff appearance since 1985 when the Eagles reached the postseason in 2017.
“It will be hard to replace Coach Chaney,” Kilgore said. “He did some special and unique things here. But we think we’ve got some good candidates.”
While Bruceville-Eddy is nearing the end of its AD/football coach search, Riesel is just getting started.
Former Riesel coach Robert Little was named as Taylor’s new athletic director and head football coach on Monday. That leaves quite a void after Little guided the Indians to a 10-3 record and the third round of the playoffs last season.
“It’s hard to replace a Robert Little,” Riesel principal Brandon Cope said. “He’s a great coach and a great guy.“
Little went 22-13 in three seasons at Riesel. Cope said the football team’s success imparted a winning attitude throughout the athletic program.
“This is a good job,” Cope said. “You can win at Riesel ISD. In small schools, winning breeds winning.”
The Riesel principal said the athletic director/head football coach job has been posted and will remain so until April 24 or 25. The school has already received multiple applications for the position.