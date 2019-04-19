Bruceville-Eddy has hired Kyle Shoppach as its new athletic director and head football coach at the conclusion of a school board meeting on Thursday night.
Shoppach comes to Bruceville-Eddy from Robinson, where he was the Rockets passing game coordinator. He’ll replace J.B. Chaney who returned as an assistant coach to Holland High School.
Chaney compiled a 23-28 record in five seasons as Bruceville-Eddy’s head football coach coach. He led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance since 1985 when they reached the postseason in 2017.
Shoppach helped Robinson post a 5-6 record and a playoff appearance last season. Rockets quarterback Jordan Rogers passed for 1,130 yards and 11 TDs.