Reicher quarterback Ben Brittain is a film buff. A football film buff.
Several months after Reicher’s 2017 season ended, it wasn’t unusual for Brittain to pore over film of the Cougars’ games from last season. His whole purpose was to find ways to improve at quarterback, so every detail was important to him.
“He’ll come in and it will be March and he’ll be talking about a read he made in week 10 last year and what he should have done,” said Reicher coach John Ryan. “I’ve got to be on my toes. I have to remember what happened.”
Brittain’s determination to constantly evolve as a quarterback and learn everything he can about the position are some of the reasons Ryan believes he’ll have a superb senior year.
Ryan never has to push Brittain to improve his game. He’s a major self motivator.
“I just try to soak up as much information as I can about the position and the game of football,” Brittain said. “The game has slowed down for me so much this whole year as I’ve studied the game more from the quarterback position over the off-season. Through camp so far, the game is so much slower and easier to me.”
After playing backup quarterback as a sophomore in 2016, Brittain stepped into the starting role last year following the graduation of three-year starter Jeric Smith, who is now playing at Hardin-Simmons.
Brittain showed he was more than capable of handling the position as he passed for 2,422 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 921 yards and 12 scores. He led the Cougars to a 9-3 record including a perfect 5-0 district mark.
“Any time you start a new quarterback you’re always anxious,” Ryan said. “Ben was able to put aside most of my worries the first time we went out and scrimmaged. It was like he already understands. He’s very coachable and does a good job studying the game. He loves the game of football, so there will never be a time when he hasn’t watched the film. That’s what he does in his free time.”
While Brittain completed 54.8 percent of his passes, his running ability kept defenses honest as he averaged 6.8 yards per carry. A sprinter for the track team, Brittain’s 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash made him a dual threat.
“Everybody wants to have a dual threat kid like him, but to truly have both tools like he does is extremely rare in my opinion,” Ryan said. “We’ve had some great throwers who can run the ball pretty well. We’ve had some great runners who can throw the ball pretty well. But he puts them both together like few I’ve seen in the high school game. When he takes off to run, he’s a legit 4.4 and nobody catches him.”
Continuing to improve
Brittain is working on improving his arm strength and becoming a more efficient passer. He’s hit the weight room hard and added nearly 20 pounds to his 6-1 frame.
“I feel the difference watching the ball in the air and just coming off my hand,” Brittain said. “It’s like two different worlds. I’m right at 190 pounds after playing at 172 last year, so I’ve really put on some weight since last season. I think gaining weight will help me break tackles.”
Since most of Reicher’s top receivers graduated, Brittain will throw to a much younger group this season. Senior Matt Torres will play a bigger role while sophomore Jake Boozer is an up and coming talent.
“That boy can throw,” Torres said. “He throws bullets. He’s always bringing positive energy. He’s vocal and he’s optimistic. He likes being the leader and he leads in the right way.”
The Reicher players love the confidence Brittain brings into the huddle. He makes them believe he’s going to find a way to get the job done.
“Confidence is the key,” Brittain said. “I’m not too confident or anything like that, but I’m going to prepare myself for what I need to do and what my team needs me to do.”
Brittain likes to watch how top college and NFL quarterbacks play, and especially enjoys the ones who can combine passing skills with good mobility.
“I like watching Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield,” Brittain said. “I like to watch (Mayfield’s) game. When I see a hole, some grass, I’m going to take it. I’m not going to be hesitant with the ball.”
Brittain already has an offer from Air Force but Ryan expects his quarterback to get many more before his senior year is over.
“I think he’s going to have a great season,” Ryan said. “He’s put in the work this off-season. He’s done the little things you ask a kid to do in transition from junior to senior year. He’s really become a student of the game. All those things combined will show on the field.”