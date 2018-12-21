ARLINGTON – High school is one of the times in your life where you might find yourself in an identity crisis.
For what teenager hasn’t thought, where do I fit in? What’s my place in this world? Who am I?
But the La Vega Pirates are a little different. They know exactly who they are: A fierce, resilient, explosive bunch of football players.
Oh, and add this label – state champions of Class 4A Division I. Again.
When you get to a state championship game, you typically possess a fair amount of self-awareness. You know your identity, you know what got you to this point. All along the way this season, La Vega coach Don Hyde has reiterated the notion of, “We haven’t changed who we are in the past 15 years, why change now?”
So, locked in a 7-7 stalemate at halftime of the state title game, Hyde’s message to his team in the locker room followed that same logic.
Just be you, he said. Play La Vega football, and we’ll be fine.
And, boy, was he ever right.
All year, the Pirates have shown a prolific big-play ability. “Pirate Pyrotechnics” – we called it in one headline in the Trib. So the fact that Liberty Hill mostly bottled up those big plays in the first half of Friday’s 35-21 Pirate win, did that give La Vega any apprehension?
Not at all, the Pirates said.
“No sir. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in, we knew they were a good running team,” La Vega senior Donta Stuart said. “We’ve been tied up at halftime a lot this year, so we just knew that when we came out of halftime, it was just regular, normal. We were calm the whole time. We knew we were going to win.”
Stuart, fittingly, was the match that ignited the explosion. He opened the second half by taking the kickoff, hitting a crease, sprinting past and around the Liberty Hill pursuers, then angling down the sideline on his way to an electrifying 94-yard touchdown.
Not only did that play set a state record for the longest kickoff runback in a 4A state final, it served as the lighter fluid to La Vega’s turf-scorching, second-half wildfire.
“It was halftime, and I told Coach Hyde, ‘I’m ready to make a big play, put me at kick return.’ He said, ‘You know you’re back there,’” Stuart said. “They kicked it to me and I just hit it – fast speed. … It got us good relief. Our running game really wasn’t there the first half, and somebody had to make a special play. Fortunately it was me. I give all glory to God.”
Before long at Jerryworld, Stuart had company lighting up the world’s largest television with highlight-worthy big plays. Four minutes after Stuart’s kickoff return, the Pirates struck again when Ara Rauls zipped a pass to junior Malachi Wright in the flat. Wright pivoted, left a Liberty Hill defender grasping for air, then motored 90 yards for another state title game-record TD.
Bam – just like that, La Vega had a two-touchdown lead. The way Liberty Hill prefers to grind away with its “passing is for sissies” slot-T offense (seriously, one Liberty Hill fan had that message scrawled in shoe polish on the back windshield of his SUV), that gap felt like the Grand Canyon.
And the Pirates weren’t through. Later in the third quarter, Rauls and Wright hooked up again, this time for a 61-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, running back John Richards got free for a 43-yard score.
When you put the final math to it, La Vega’s five touchdowns covered an average of 64.6 yards.
So, yeah, in the end, the Pirates were who we thought they were. They were champions – and they got there by doing what champions do.
By being the best version of themselves.
“Somebody asked about the keys to our success, we block, tackle and take care of the football,” offensive lineman Jaelyn Maladdie said, while Hyde and his teammates chuckled in unison.
Hyde nodded, noticeably proud that his team continued to get the message. “I tell the kids every day, if you can block, tackle and take care of the football, you’re always going to give yourself a chance,” the coach said. “The media in Waco laughs at me and gives me a hard time, but what did you see tonight? We blocked, we tackled and we won the turnover battle. And the result was a championship.”
No identity crisis here. You be you, La Vega.
That’s more than good enough.