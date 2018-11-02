BOSQUEVILLE — The Bosqueville Bulldogs claimed the District 8-2A Div. 1 championship Friday in convincing fashion, overwhelming Bruceville-Eddy 68-8 to complete an undefeated run through league play.
“Winning district was one of our goals at the beginning of the year,” Bosqueville head coach Clint Zander said. “We achieved it, and it feels great.”
Senior wide receiver Marcell Estell, who had a rushing, receiving and punt return touchdown, echoed his coach’s feelings.
“It feels amazing,” Estell said. “I’m so happy for our team and our school.”
This one was never in doubt, as the Bulldogs (6-3, 5-0) scored on five of their first 15 offensive plays. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Webb had five touchdown passes, including four in the first half, and Estell had an eye-popping 94-yard scoring run, and a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Bruceville-Eddy (5-5, 3-3) seemed determined to stop the run, as the Eagles loaded up the box. According to Zander, though, the strategy created a mismatch on the perimeter.
“We won with speed,” he said. “We had faster athletes on the edge, and we took advantage.”
The Bulldogs were just as impressive on the defensive side of the ball, as they held the Eagles to 211 total yards and nine first downs. Senior linebacker Lane Womack added a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
“Our defense was really aggressive,” Zander said. “When our starters were in, our defense outscored their offense.”
Bosqueville’s dominance showed up all over the stat sheet. The Bulldogs had 460 total yards on just 31 plays, averaging about 15 yards per play. Individually, Webb was 9 for 16 for 267 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to Estell, Jacob Bravo, Jase Ayala and Tanner Sepulveda had receiving touchdowns.
Bruceville-Eddy was led by running back Nathan Quattlebaum, who had 110 yards on 24 carries.