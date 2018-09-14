Bosqueville stamped out its first win of the 2018 season with the same fiercesome authority as a sudden rain storm, which delayed the start of the non-district contest with Reicher Catholic, swamping the Cougars, 68-14, Friday night.
The Bulldogs came into the game have already been denied twice to start the 2018 season, but would not be turned back before a large and appreciative home crowd. Bosqueville improved to 1-2 on the young season while Reicher is 1-2 as well.
After waiting out the brief delay for the sudden storm, Bosqueville didn’t wait long to kick off a scoring storm themselves, by capping a 60-yard drive on their first drive of the game with a 44-yard scoring reception by Jase Ayala from quarterback Tyler Webb. After Marcell Estell run for two points, the Bulldogs led 8-0 with 10:40 left in the first quarter.
It was the first of five touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Webb to four different Bosqueville receivers in the first half. With Webb tossing scoring passes to Estell and Zastan Madkins, who had two touchdown passes of 67 and 60 yards. Jackson Zander also caught a five yard touchdown pass.
In the second half Webb tossed a 24 touchdown pass to Tanner Sepulveda for the final 44-point margin.
Estell burst up the middle for a 46 yard scoring run on the Bulldogs second offensive possession of the game and the rout was on at 14-0. On the first play after a Bosqueville interception two plays later, Estell caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and it was 20-0 for the home team.
The Bulldogs defense got into the act late in the first quarter when Jackson Zander returned an interception 20 yards for a 28-0 lead.
Reicher finally got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a 38-yard scoring strike to Matthew Torres from quarterback Ben Britton. Tyler Webb scored one more time for Bosqueville before the quarter ended on a 4-yard run for a 36-7 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.
The second quarter opened with a 40 yard scoring run from Estell and ended with a Madkins catching a 60-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left before halftime.
Estell finished the game two rushing touchdowns and three two-point rushing conversions.
Reicher’s final points came on a 31-yard tipped scoring pass from quarterback Britton to Rudy Garza midway through the second quarter.