Bosqueville safety Tanner Sepulveda has been selected as one of the Built Ford Tough Players of the Week in the state of Texas.
Sepulveda is this week’s winner for Class 2A.
In Bosqueville’s 24-12 win over Riesel last Friday, Sepulveda covered the field better than a rain tarp, making 18 tackles, including one for a loss. His efforts helped the Bulldogs improve to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Sepulveda will be presented with his Built Ford Tough award at a later date.
Pop Warner starts concussion-awareness program for kids
Pop Warner, the country’s largest youth football program, is implementing a concussion-awareness initiative aimed at educating young athletes about how to recognize symptoms of a head injury.
The program is called CrashCourse and was developed with Stanford University education, engineering and medical researchers. It uses an interactive online video of a high school football game and a symptoms simulator.
Pop Warner has 325,000 participants in its youth football leagues, including cheerleading and dance, with about 225,000 players. Pop Warner officials plan to promote and encourage use of the program to its coaches and local leagues organizers through social media and email.
In recent years, Pop Warner has modified its rules to limit contact to no more than 25 percent of practice time and eliminate kickoffs for certain age groups.
Lawyer: Coaches knew of NCAA family payouts
NEW YORK — A lawyer for a longtime Adidas employee urged jurors to use common sense to conclude college basketball coaches knew money was being paid to families to steer top players to their schools.
Attorney Michael Schachter told jurors at a criminal trial’s closings Thursday they could follow the evidence to conclude coaches at Louisville and Kansas encouraged payouts.
A prosecutor later disagreed, saying coaches were not “running rampant.” The jury is likely to start deliberations Monday in the trial of an aspiring sports agent and two men who worked on the behalf of shoemaker Adidas.
Schachter, who represents James Gatto, an Adidas sports marketing manager, mocked the idea that coaches of the caliber of Bill Self at Kansas and Rick Pitino at Louisville didn’t know what was going on.