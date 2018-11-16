McGREGOR – The way the Texas high school football playoffs have evolved, the first round produces more upset hopefuls than March Madness.
But for every Cinderella story, there are plenty of top seeds that simply do their work and advance.
Such was the case as Bosqueville, champions of District 8-2A Division 1, shrugged off an early touchdown by challenger Valley Mills. The Bulldogs quickly found their feet and romped to a 72-21 victory on Friday night at McGregor High School’s Bulldog Stadium.
In doing so, Bosqueville (8-3) advances to the area round to play Celeste at 7:30 on Friday at DeSoto High School.
Valley Mills (5-6), the fourth-place entry from 7-2A Division 1, started the action and briefly gave the impression it could punch with the Bulldogs.
Eagles quarterback Chase Keeton tossed a well-executed option pitch to running back Spencer Eccleston, who darted up the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.
However, what followed left little doubt which team was the district champion on the field at Bulldog Stadium.
Bosqueville proceeded to score 60-unanswered points during the remainder of the first half.
Bulldogs quarterback Tyler Webb picked apart the Eagles secondary, completing 12 of 14 passes for 336 yards and 5 touchdowns before the bands marched at halftime.
Webb consistently threw short passes to the speedy Marcell Estell and let Estell fly past the Valley Mills defense. The Bulldogs final two touchdowns of the second quarter came on shovel passes to Estell that he took 29 and 21 yards for scores.
Estell caught 5 passes for 149 yards and 4 touchdowns before the break.
After falling behind 7-0, Bosqueville constructed a 95-yard touchdown drive to answer. Webb connected with wide receiver Jase Ayala on back-to-back passes for 54 yards to reach the Eagles’ 19. From there, running back Jacob Bravo bulled his way to the Valley Mills 3 before Webb converted the march with a 3-yard scoring run.
Bravo ran in the two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 8-7, with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
Estell took a screen pass 67 yards for a touchdown to boost the Bosqueville edge to 16-7.
Moments later, Bravo came up with a huge momentum play.
Bravo got into the Valley Mills backfield from his spot at linebacker, recovered a fumble by Keeton and took it 28 yards to the end zone. The Bulldogs’ defensive touchdown gave them a 24-7 lead and set them rolling toward a rout.
Bosqueville piled up 475 yards of offense in the first and second quarters. The Bulldogs defense held Valley Mills to 33 yards after Eccleston’s opening gambit. Bosqueville came up with two fumble recoveries and an interception to stymie the Eagles.
After the Bulldogs led 60-7 at halftime, Estell, as if for good measure, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards for a touchdown.
Eccleston, who finished with more than 100 rushing yards, broke loose for a long touchdown late in the third quarter and added a short one in the fourth for the Eagels’ two second-half scores.