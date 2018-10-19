For the second time this season, the La Vega Pirates turned a top-10 matchup into a runaway victory.
The third-ranked Pirates used three long, explosive touchdowns in the second quarter to leave No. 8 Stephenville behind and win, 32-15, on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
The teams fought to a scoreless stalemate after a quarter before the dam burst. Stephenville (4-3 overall, 1-1 in District 5-4A Div. I) capitalized on a La Vega fumble at midfield, scoring in just four plays when Kade Renfro zipped a 21-yard scoring pass to Kyle Lindsey.
But La Vega (5-2, 1-0) responded in spectacular fashion. Ara Rauls launched a bomb to Taequan Tyler, who made a fantastic one-handed catch on the deep post, then took it 65 yards to the house to tie the game.
“When you’re able to run the football, they have to get more players involved,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “Sometimes the middle of the field opens up. It did, we went after it and hit it for a big play.”
And the Pirates were just getting started. The Yellow Jackets used a long kickoff return to set up a short field on their next drive, only to get bamboozled by La Vega’s stud senior linebacker Jared Rogers, who picked off a Renfro pass and took off the other way, bringing the home crowd into a frenzy with the 93-yard interception return.
“They hit us for a big kickoff return (after the Tyler touchdown), and they got down (in the red zone),” Hyde said. “Then Jared did what he does every week. He made the big play, returned the interception 93 yards. That was the play of the game.”
La Vega scored its third touchdown of the quarter when Rauls got loose for an 18-yard scamper with 2:40 left before the break. Stephenville managed to block the ensuing PAT and run it all the way back the other way for two points, but that did little to spark any momentum for the Yellow Jackets. The Pirates managed to score a fourth second-quarter TD with 1:20 left when Jar’Quae Walton hit a seam and sprinted 60 yards to paydirt.
La Vega’s defense continued to hold firm the rest of the way. For the game, the Pirates held the Yellow Jackets to just 201 yards, while racking up 444 of their own. Walton rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown for the home team, and John Richards added 90 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries.
In addition to Rogers’ huge interception, La Vega standout defensive back Donta Stuart also snagged one.
Renfro passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort for Stephenville, but hit just 7 of his 24 attempts and was intercepted twice. Lindsey was his most effective target, catching five balls for 126 yards and a TD.
“They’re a good football team. Their defense is probably the best we’ve played all year,” La Vega’s Hyde said of Stephenville. “Their linebackers and defensive line are very athletic and very physical. We knew it was going to be a challenge.”
La Vega’s win was its second over a Top 10 opponent this year, as it defeated Midlothian Heritage, 45-18, when both teams were ranked. The Pirates also suffered a 31-29 loss to Argyle in a top 10 matchup on Sept. 7.
Next up for the Pirates is a revival of the classic Central Texas rivalry with China Spring, next Friday at Cougar Stadium.