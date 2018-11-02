ABBOTT — Abbott landed the first punch, but Blum countered with a flurry as the Bobcats completed a perfect run through District 10-1A for the title.
Abbott (4-4, 1-2) opened with some gusto, as Isaac Terrazas got the scoring started with a 41-yard touchdown jaunt at the 3:16 mark of the first quarter. Blum (8-2, 4-0) bounced back, though, with 52 unanswered points on its way to the mercy-rule win.
Four different Bobcat players ran for touchdowns, led by Elias Rios, who carried seven times for 97 yards and two TDs. Aaron Pinyan also had a pair of TD runs.
Abbott will take on longtime rival Aquilla in Week 11 next week, while Blum has an open date before the playoffs.