BELTON — Belton sophomore Ruben Jimenez looked just fine in his first career start at quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for five first-half touchdowns to ignite a 63-7 blowout over the Waco High Lions on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Jimenez got the call because Belton’s usual starting QB Connor Carothers went down with a season-ending shoulder injury last week. Jimenez showed unflappable poise, going 14 for 17 for 253 yards and 5 TDs in the first half as Belton (7-2 overall, 6-1 in 12-6A) ran off to a 49-0 halftime lead.
His chief target was Anthony Brown, who made six catches for 154 yards and four TDs.
The game couldn’t have started much better for Belton, as Denver Holman took the opening kickoff, found a crease, and zipped 86 yards to paydirt. Holman wasn’t done, either, as he added a 79-yard punt return touchdown later in the half.
Waco High (1-8, 0-7) struggled to muster much in the way of resistance. The Lions started the second half with a bang, as Randy Carpenter returned the kickoff 69 yards to the Belton 31. But the Lions still couldn’t cash in, as kicker Christopher Esqueda’s 49-yard field goal attempt a few plays later was blocked by Belton.
Carpenter finally broke up the shutout with an 8-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter.
Belton allowed Carothers to take the field in the game’s final seconds to kneel out the clock.