COLLEGE STATION – Belton was bounced from action in its championship round opening game at the State 7-on-7 Tournament on Saturday at Webster Park.
Friendswood took down Belton, 34-28, to eliminate the Tigers.
College Station ended up winning the Division I title, defeating crosstown rival A&M Consolidated, 20-19, in the final.
In the consolation bracket, Temple tallied wins over Spring Westfield, Laredo United and Whitehouse to reach the semifinals. However, the Wildcats’ run ended with a 40-33 loss to Hutto.