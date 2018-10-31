Connor Carothers has been slinging the football all season. The senior signal-caller for the Belton Tigers leads Central Texas in passing — according to those reporting for the Trib’s StatsPlus rankings — with 2,116 yards. He’s completed 148 of 222 passes for 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Carothers sustained a shoulder injury in Belton’s win over Ellison last week, ending his season.
“Life is full of unexpected twists and turns but this one I truly never saw coming,” Carothers tweeted. “Never in a million years would I (have) thought last night’s game would be my last as a Belton Tiger. A grade-three shoulder separation and three torn ligaments in my shoulder has cut my senior season short.
“These past two years have been nothing but special and I can’t thank my coaches, teammates and the Belton community enough for making my high school football experience so rememberable. Nobody does Friday Night Lights like Belton, Texas, and I can’t wait to watch this 2018 team finish the season and make our community proud.”
Belton has secured a playoff spot and is currently third in District 12-6A with a home game against Waco High this weekend and a road game at Midway next week to end the regular season.