KILLEEN – It was a back-and-forth contest to begin with until Belton busted things open with a 30-point second quarter to claim an 86-55 victory over Ellison.
The Tigers did most of their work through the air with 524 passing yards and seven touchdowns on the night. Anthony Brown led the Belton receivers with 195 yards on 10 catches for three touchdowns. Anthony Fairbanks also hit the century mark for the Tigers, as did Denver Holman with 177 and 100 yards respectively for three combined touchdowns.
Marques Aguilar took care of things on the ground for Belton with 18 carries for 133 yards and three scores.