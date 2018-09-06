It wasn’t quite The Emperor’s New Groove when Kuzco threw an elderly man over the side of the palace because he threw off his groove. But at halftime of McGregor’s blowout victory over Marlin to open the season with a bang, the Bulldogs let their head coach know that he was messing with their rhythm.
A point that made Judd Thrash laugh standing on the sidelines of practice nearly a week later.
“They told me at halftime, ‘You’re taking too long to call plays. You’ve got to speed it up. Coach, we can’t get in a rhythm if you’re going that slow,’” Thrash said with a smile. “I said, ‘OK,’ and they were right. We started rolling and picking up the pace. I think it caught fire.”
McGregor finished its season opener with 524 yards of total offense — while holding Marlin to 107 yards — as the Bulldogs ran away with a 52-0 win.
“We were able to get 85 plays in,” Thrash said. “That’s the most plays we’ve had since I’ve been here. And it was the most production I’ve seen on offense since I’ve been here as well. That was exciting.”
Looking at all of that production and success, one would assume that the coach’s system had been in place for years and that most of the starters on the field were back from the season prior.
In McGregor’s case, however, that isn’t true.
Thrash is in his second season at the helm. And he lost 25 guys to graduation a year ago.
Last season
It takes time to build a program, yet Thrash has found success rather quickly.
Thrash is in his first stint as a head coach, having served as an assistant at Colleyville Heritage and Lake Travis.
“When I got here, I just put my head down and hit the ground running,” Thrash said. “Every day you’re just trying to get a little bit better. You try to get the kids to understand that the deposits you put in are going to pay off.”
It helps with the buy in process for the kids to see some wins for their hard work. Last season, those wins came from the Bulldogs as they finished third in district with a 4-2 record in league play. That propelled McGregor into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Offseason
After such a successful inaugural season for Thrash, he faced another dilemma. He only returned two starters on offense and three starters on defense. So the hard work to build upon the success of 2017 began in the offseason.
“Day after day, whether it was outside stations or work in the weight room, the offseason makes players. We started early,” Thrash said. “We started making sure they were disciplined, on time and doing the work they had to do. The coaching staff did a great job making sure these guys met the expectations. I think it all started with the offseason.”
Along with the usual workouts, Thrash decided to have his guys play 7 on 7 over the summer. The Bulldogs ended up advancing to the state tournament in College Station in late June.
“We had two great community members that were the coaches,” Thrash said. “They did a great job transporting kids from tournament to tournament. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to have that success because they made sure the kids showed up on time and things of that nature.”
Once preseason practice kicked off in August, Thrash had a pretty good feel as to what to expect from this group. But he still had to find the right places to plug certain players in.
“We always try to move guys around where they can have the most success,” Thrash said. “The other day, I had a guy that was a third or fourth string linebacker and running back. I said, ‘Hey, I think if you move to offensive line that you might become a starter.’ When you put it to them like that and let them know the capabilities they can have, and you tell them that it’s a team effort, the guys see the light.”
This season
Prince McHenry couldn’t help but smile when he thought back to the season opener at Marlin. The senior lineman couldn’t decide which he enjoyed more, blocking for the Bulldogs’ explosive offense or shutting out the opponent.
“That was awesome,” McHenry said of McGregor’s defensive effort. “Points not being scored on your team is very, very cool. We were physical and just ready for it.”
When it came to the offense, McHenry called that, “pretty cool.” The offensive lineman said he was shocked they put up that many yards. But not in a — no way that could ever happen again — way because the Bulldogs are talented enough to do it again.
“Us coming out of summer workouts, I knew we would be a better team,” McHenry said. “We were ready.”
One Bulldog to be specific was definitely ready. Veandre McDaniel was so ready, he decided to completely ball out on the gridiron. The sophomore quarterback completed 27 of 50 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran the ball eight times for 88 yards.
“I talk to him all the time about quarterback play, that (he’s) the leader. No matter what happens, you don’t get rattled,” Thrash said. “Being around Baker Mayfield, Michael Brewer, Charlie Brewer and Garrett Gilbert, Sam Ehlinger, those guys were always calm. They always remained within the team and encouraged people and kept their poise. I think he showed a lot of that for a sophomore. We always talk about no matter what the situation, you’re going to have highs and lows. How you respond to those is everything.”
Now, McGregor turns its attention to the second week of the season as Bosqueville comes to town with plenty of speed and firepower on the offensive end. Thrash knows his team is heading into that matchup with plenty of momentum.
“This week our main goal is to focus on every play at hand and try to be 2-0,” Thrash said. “Everybody wants to be 1-0. There’s a lot of teams across the state of Texas that aren’t 1-0. There’s very few that are 2-0. But we have to do the little things right to become 2-0.”
You can bet this go round, Thrash won’t take his time calling plays. He doesn’t want to throw off McGregor’s groove.