LORENA — Ray Biles can’t pinpoint his team’s biggest strength at this point. And to be honest, he doesn’t really want to.
That’s not because the Lorena head coach has no hope for his team’s good fortunes this season. Because he should have plenty as the Leopards jumped out to a 4-0 start with a district opener scheduled against the preseason favorite Fairfield on Friday.
What’s gotten Lorena to this point, as Biles alluded to, can’t be specifically identified. Because there is no one specific area that is the direct cause to the effect of the Leopards’ early success.
“We work on everything,” Biles said. “If you try to be perfect at everything then at least you’ll get good at something. Offensively we’ve been able to move the ball consistently. If we couldn’t throw it we ran it. If we couldn’t run it we threw it. We’re pretty balanced which is good. We’ve got several things that have contributed to that. It’s not one or two dimensional.”
If you’re one of those people who need stats as further proof, here you go. The Leopards are averaging 212.3 passing yards and 252 rushing yards per game.
Balance.
And it all starts up front. If the offensive line doesn’t do its job, then quarterback Bradley Lina has no time to make his reads and there’s nowhere for running backs AJ Bell or AJ Brem to run.
“They’ve done a tremendous job of keeping people off our quarterback,” Biles said. “That’s a big part of being able to throw the ball. If he can set his feet and look up the field and put the ball where he needs to. I’ve been extremely impressed with the way the kids have done up front as far as the protection process goes.”
When it comes to the offensive line, those five guys are usually the last five to gel on the team. Everything they do must be done in unison. If one of them makes even the smallest of mistakes, it all goes up in smoke.
“Those guys have done a good job,” Biles said. “I appreciate all the work they’ve put in and the all the coaches on that side of the ball.”
Lina has doled out just as much praise on the offensive line as Biles.
“They’ve been huge,” the junior signal caller said. “If we didn’t have them, I couldn’t throw. No one could run. It’s where it all starts is with them.”
Lina began taking snaps under center on varsity in Week 3 a season ago. By that point in the year, the Leopards were on their fourth quarterback as the injury bug would not go away.
Then a sophomore, Lina completed 10 of 15 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the game against Franklin.
“It was a little intimidated,” Lina said. “I had good teammates who helped me get through it and get better to where I am now.”
Lina finished last season with 114 of 200 pass attempts completed for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Over the offseason, Lina worked his hardest to prepare for the 2018 season. During that time, he spent plenty of time watching film. And all of those hours he sowed of film watching developed a keen ability to make the right reads at the right time has found a ripe harvest through the first four weeks of this season. He’s completed 55 of 96 passes for 840 yards and nine touchdowns so far.
“Lina has done a tremendous job getting the ball out to the right people at the right time,” Biles said. “I can’t say enough about that. A huge part of our offense is that he gets the ball out to the right people at the right time. If the read’s wrong, we’re in trouble. Bradley has done a super job.”
It helps Lina to be able to make those reads with a slew of strong receivers to throw the ball to. There’s Ben Craig (13 catches, 213 yards, 3 touchdowns), Ty Moore (13 catches, 295 yards, 3 touchdowns), Jett Forrest (8 catches, 109 yards), AJ Bell (7 catches, 89 yards), Hunter Hudgens (7 catches, 66 yards, 1 touchdown), AJ Brem (5 catches, 55 yards, 1 touchdown) and Ben Smedshammer (3 catches, 22 yards, 1 touchdown).
“Some of them have been with us a couple of years,” Biles said. “This isn’t their first rodeo. That’s huge. I hope they learn from the past, don’t live in it, but learn from the mistakes or the good things that happen to you.”
Just like there are plenty of Leopards on the outside for Lina to pass the ball to, Lorena has a salty one-two punch at running back. If you’re cheering for the Leopards and see the running back take the football and run, just yell for AJ and you’ll be right. Because it will either be AJ Brem or AJ Bell.
Brem has 23 carries for 95 yards. Bell has 55 carries for 462 yards and six touchdowns.
“They’re two different kinds of runners,” Biles said. “Brem is a thicker kid, he runs through the line tough and hard. Bell is a more shifty kind of guy who can bounce in and out and turn on the speed and turn the corner. They’ve both done a great job running the ball and taking care of the ball for us.”
Balance, as you see, is there for the Leopards on the offensive side of the ball. But balance also defines this team as Lorena doesn’t just depend on merely outscoring its opponents. No, the Leopards’ defense has also played well. Lorena’s opponents are averaging just 15.5 points per game this year.
The Leopards are led by Daylon Bartosh with 60 tackles, followed by Cade Michna with 54 tackles. Those two currently hold the top spots in the defensive category of the Waco Trib’s StatsPlus.
Bartosh, a middle linebacker now, made the move from defensive end over the offseason.
“I had to learn to adapt,” Bartosh said. “At linebacker I can utilize my speed and strength better where I’m at now.”
Not only does Lorena have Bartosh and Michna, but also Zane Grimm (49 tackles), Bryce Strahan (34 tackles) and Greg Martinez (31 tackles, 5.5 sacks). There’s plenty, plenty more for the Leopards when they line up on defense.
“Defensively we don’t have any stellar, great guys,” Biles said. “We have a bunch of guys that play very, very hard. They play as a team, run to the ball, rally to the ball. Don’t get me wrong, we have some very good athletes on the defensive side of the ball.”
Now, Lorena looks to carry over its early success as it opens district play Friday night against Fairfield. Both teams are 4-0. But, as Biles fully well knows, that record doesn’t mean a thing once district begins.
“Any time you get into district, everything matters,” Biles said. “The first four games, it doesn’t really matter what you did because everybody is 0-0. We’ve got to approach it that way. If we’re going to play a Week 11 game, we’ve got to take care of the next six weeks. They understand what’s at stake, that we’re playing for a position in the state playoffs and a district championship.”