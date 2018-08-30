Of course it’s never good for the defense when a receiver gets behind the secondary. Thursday night under the lights at Waco ISD Stadium, every time that happened to Dawson’s defense, it meant a touchdown for Axtell.
The Longhorns’ downfield attack proved too much for the Bulldogs to handle as Axtell topped Dawson, 50-12, in the first game of the 2018 Derrick Johnson Hall of Fame Kickoff Classic.
Axtell’s first three touchdowns came on deep passes — the first a 20-yard pass to Hayden Sheffield, the second a 33-yard pass to Paul Pina and the third a 25 pass to Sheffield again.
At the end of the first half alone, Sheffield had 115 receiving yards on only four catches. Quarterback Koby Hollingsworth was 5-for-8 for 148 yards through the air in just two quarters of action. Sheffield finished with five catches for 145 yards.
The Longhorns started off strong as their first drive — capped by the Sheffield’s first touchdown of the night — lasted less than two minutes and took only five plays to get down the field. Their second drive, however, was cut short by a fumble.
After recovering a fumble on their own 20-yard line, Axtell once again made its way down the field. It was a drive made up of mostly rushes, as Denton Sharp and Pina carried most of the load.
It looked like Axtell wouldn’t score on that drive when a penalty and an incomplete pass backed it up to 4th and 16. Hollingsworth took his snap and looked downfield to Pina who had already jetted past his man. The sophomore quarterback lofted a pass that Pina caught in stride to give the Longhorns a 16-0 edge.
Axtell’s offense didn’t have much time to rest as Dawson fumbled the kickoff. The Longhorns made quick work off the turnover — it obviously helped that their four-play drive started from the Bulldogs’ 24-yard line.
It was 3rd and 1 for Axtell before a penalty backed them up 10 yards. Once again, the penalty didn’t phase the Longhorns as Hollingsworth found Sheffield again for the touchdown.
Dawson was finally able to get on the board with 4:38 to play in the second quarter as the Bulldogs kept pounding away with their run game. Four different players carried the ball before Brendan Horner kept it for an eight-yard score.
Axtell didn’t waste any time answering when Pina broke through the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 17 and couldn’t be caught as he sped away for a 58-yard score.
Pina scored once more — off a 39-yard run around the right side of the line to the outside — and finished with five carries for 153 yards.
His touchdown was one of three more scores for the Longhorns in their season opener. Solomon Alvarado took the reigns of the first drive of the half. The senior got three touches in the red zone and finished the drive off with a one-yard punch in for the touchdown.
Then it was Carson Farley’s turn as he broke through the middle of the line and saw nothing but daylight in front of him. Axtell was facing 3rd and 10 at its own 46-yard line before Farley broke free for the touchdown.
Hollingsworth finished the contest 6 for 9 for 178 yards. However, Axtell did most of its work on the ground with 295 yards rushing.