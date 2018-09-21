WALNUT SPRINGS — Avalon scored four touchdowns in the final 6:36 of the first half to turn a close game into a runaway, in a game played on Thursday due to the threat of bad weather.
Avalon led just 23-16 midway through the second quarter before erupting for 28 unanswered points. The toughest blow for the Hornets (1-3) came in the waning seconds of the half, as Avalon’s Rhett Newton scooped up a fumble and raced 33 yards for the TD. Newton also rushed for a game-best 124 yards.
Tristan Whitt and Julian Zamora accounted for Walnut Springs’ two TDs.