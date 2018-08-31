ABBOTT — Avalon’s prolific quarterback Miguel Padron launched three touchdown passes while running for another, and the Eagles topped the Panthers in their season opener Thursday night.
Padron connected for 7-of-9 passing for 102 yards and those three TDs for Avalon (1-0), but the Eagles used a two-pronged passing attack, as Rhett Newton went 5-of-6 for 66 yards and a score.
Abbott (0-1) trailed 22-0 before finally cracking the scoreboard on Kadyn Johnson’s touchdown plunge in the third quarter. But the Panthers couldn’t mount a comeback, as Padron hit Marcos Kinser for a 31-yard scoring strike moments later.
Isaac Terrazas led Abbott’s run game with 93 yards on seven carries.